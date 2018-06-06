(Canadian Press)

Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month

One of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players injured in a bus crash that killed 16 people has been released from a Saskatoon hospital and plans to graduate from high school later this month.

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, suffered a fractured skull, a concussion, internal bleeding and 20 broken bones on April 6 when a transport truck collided with the junior hockey team’s bus.

Ten of his teammates were among the dead, and 13 people were injured.

Labelle said in a statement it was an honour to get to know those who died in the crash.

“Coach Darcy, Coach Mark, Dayna, Glen, Biebs, Brody, Schatzy, Bouls, Swack, Lukes, Joey, Leichter, Tobes, Herold, Tommy, Hunts…I miss you all,” he said.

Those names refer to Darcy Haugan, Mark Cross, athletic trainer Dayna Brons, bus driver Glen Doerksen, play-by-play announcer Tyler Bieber, statistician Brody Hinz and players Logan Schatz, Logan Boulet, Stephen Wack, Conner Lukan, Jaxon Joseph, Jacob Leicht, Parker Tobin, Adam Herold, Evan Thomas and Logan Hunter.

Labelle said he’s still recovering from his injuries, but that he’s feeling better every day.

“I have nerve damage impacting my legs and my left arm,” he said. “I have no recollection of the crash, or for about two weeks after.

“In the early stages of my recovery, I needed help to sit up — help to do all the things we take for granted, like eating and brushing my teeth. It was awful, but today I am able to walk and look forward to eventually running and skating.”

Labelle said he’s been tutored by his teachers to help him finish his high school diploma, and will graduate from Ecole Canadienne-Francaise in Saskatoon at the end of the month.

It was initially thought that Labelle had died in the crash, but it turned out he had been mixed up with another player.

His family has said they hold no ill will about the error, and Labelle thanked those who helped the Broncos “at the chaotic scene of the crash and in the immediate aftermath.”

He also thanked everyone who helped and visited him at the hospital.

“You all gave me the strength and courage that I needed to start healing and feeling better,” said Labelle.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What’s Up Wednesday – June 6th
Next story
Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

Just Posted

3 sisters from Samson Cree Nation among 5 dead in crash south of Edmonton

Less than a month ago three people from Samson Cree Nation were killed in a highway crash

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza announced

2019 Winter Games Society marked a another milestone with renaming of downtown plaza

Bats on fire in 21-12 Riggers’ win

Red Deer recovers after Monday night loss to Confederation Cubs

Fighting cancer together at Relay For Life

Red Deer Relay for Life takes place at CrossRoads Church this weekend

Red Deer RCMP connect man in stolen car to multiple crimes

RCMP seized a stolen cheque, several sets of stolen keys and a stolen license plate

What’s Up Wednesday – June 6th

Check out our re-cap of all news Red Deer

Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

The report from Canadian doctors and researchers was submitted to the Senate this week

Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

Attorneys say resolution near in MacIntyre case

MacIntyre’s case was heard in Red Deer Provincial Court on June 4

Five killed in Hwy. #2A crash south of Millet

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigating; appears to be head-on in heavy traffic

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Most Read