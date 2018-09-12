Host a ‘coffee break’ for the Alzheimer Society of Alberta

Organizers are encouraging folks to set up coffee break fundraisers into the fall for an exceptional cause.

Coffee Break®, the Alzheimer Society’s annual nationwide fundraiser, is back, said Kerrie Jobs, regional lead – community relations, Alzheimer Society Alberta and Northwest Territories.

So it’s that time of year again when the Society invites residents to take a break, grab a coffee and support their neighbours living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia.

Events are held across the country starting Sept. 20th in support of World Alzheimer’s Day (Sept. 21st) and continuing right through to the end of October.

September marks World Alzheimer’s Month as well, said Jobs.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, a group of disorders that impairs mental functioning.

Meanwhile, funds raised via Coffee Break events remain local and support essential programs and services, helping people with dementia, caregivers and family members. In exchange for a donation, participants can enjoy a cup of coffee while catching up with friends and meeting new people in their communities.

“We have (also) partnered with London Drugs. They will be selling our blue Forget-Me-Not pins at the tills for the month of September, in support of the Alzheimer Society,” said Jobs, adding that as to the Coffee Break events, they aren’t confined to only the next several weeks.

Hosting a coffee break event is easy – once you’ve chosen your venue, all you need to do is visit the Alzheimer Society web site to register.

After that, you’ll receive a host package of materials that will help you create and promote your event including everything from stickers and posters to balloons, said Jobs. “It’s really quite effortless that way because you will get a package of supplies.”

And of course, the package also includes coffee supplied by returning national in-kind sponsor Melitta.

“You can have one any time of the year,” said Jobs. “Some people have a casual Friday, some have a bake sale or a garage sale – you can turn it into any kind of third party event that you want,” she explained.

Other ideas may include having a raffle, generating awareness at an organization or a church or hosting your coffee break at an array of community events.

As to Coffee Break events, it’s a movement that was launched 23 years ago.

The national campaign raises more than $1 million each year.

“More than 44,000 individuals within Alberta and the Northwest Territories are living with dementia and their families depend on our programs to maintain a good quality of life,” said Michele Mulder, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.

“This year, our goal is to raise as much money as possible, so we can continue to provide these vital services.”

For more information on how to get involved, visit alzheimercoffeebreak.ca or contact Kerrie Jobs at 403-342-0448 or by email at kjobs@alzheimer.ab.ca.