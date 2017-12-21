Holiday garbage and recycling collection will be altered

Collection schedules in Red Deer will return to normal Jan. 8th

Garbage and recycling collection schedules will be altered to accommodate the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day statutory holidays, which both fall on a Monday this year.

Residents with regular Monday pickup and all residents taking part in the Cart Pilot Program will see a change to their garbage and recycling collection schedule from December 25 to January 5.

Homes with regular collection on Mondays that are not part of the Cart Pilot Program will be scheduled as follows:

  • Highland Green, Riverside Meadows and Fairview will be moved to Tuesday collection
  • Oriole Park will be moved to Wednesday collection
  • West Park will be moved to Thursday collection

Collection for all homes that are part of the Cart Pilot Program will move forward one day:

  • Monday collection will be moved to Tuesday
  • Tuesday collection will be moved to Wednesday
  • Wednesday collection will be moved to Thursday

Collection schedules will return to normal on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Residents with questions can contact The City by calling The Blue Line at 403-340-BLUE (2583) or

visiting www.reddeer.ca/garbage.

Other reminders:

  • Residents must set out all materials before 7 a.m. for pickup
  • Residents should not put Christmas wrap, tissue paper or Styrofoam in their blue boxes, as The

City’s recycling program is currently unable to process these materials.

-Connolly

Previous story
Red Deer is inaccessable, says wheelchair user
Next story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released

Just Posted

Freeze the House returns in support of Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House Freeze the House Charity Bonspiel is returning to the Pidherney Centre

Red Deer RCMP arrest numerous prolific offenders

RCMP make recent arrests through Pinpoint

Histories of our treasured Christmas traditions

Christmas is almost here for Red Deerians

WATCH: Red Deer 2017 Light Tour

Preview of some of the best decorated houses in Red Deer

Turning Point responds to City Council over SCS

Turning Point responds to City Council’s decision to not have SCS at Turning Point

WATCH: Red Deer 2017 Light Tour

Preview of some of the best decorated houses in Red Deer

Canada to gain bronze medal due to Russian doping

Canada to gain luge bronze from Sochi Olympics due to Russian doping

‘There’s more than oil and gas:’ Wind blowing workers in new direction

“It’s been an eye-opener going into a different industry. There’s more than oil and gas. It’s pretty cool.”

Pop, candy and now opioids in vending machines?

B.C. health official wants to put safe and common opioid in vending machines

Bitumen spill would harm B.C. salmon: study

Exposure to diluted bitumen hinders the swimming performance of salmon, causes their heart muscle to stiffen and damages their kidneys

Longtime sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at 82

Family became concerned when Enberg didn’t arrive on his flight to Boston.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released

The look of love – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s swoon-worthy engagement photos

Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; 19 injured

Police say there is no evidence of a terrorist link to a car ramming attack Thursday in central Melbourne

U.S. tax cuts: Fiscal pros weigh in on how Canada should respond

In short: Don’t expect Canada to engage in a corporate-tax-cut-war with the U.S.

Most Read