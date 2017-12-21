Holiday garbage and recycling collection will be altered

Collection schedules in Red Deer will return to normal Jan. 8th

Garbage and recycling collection schedules will be altered to accommodate the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day statutory holidays, which both fall on a Monday this year.

Residents with regular Monday pickup and all residents taking part in the Cart Pilot Program will see a change to their garbage and recycling collection schedule from December 25 to January 5.

Homes with regular collection on Mondays that are not part of the Cart Pilot Program will be scheduled as follows:

Highland Green, Riverside Meadows and Fairview will be moved to Tuesday collection

Oriole Park will be moved to Wednesday collection

West Park will be moved to Thursday collection

Collection for all homes that are part of the Cart Pilot Program will move forward one day:

Monday collection will be moved to Tuesday

Tuesday collection will be moved to Wednesday

Wednesday collection will be moved to Thursday

Collection schedules will return to normal on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Residents with questions can contact The City by calling The Blue Line at 403-340-BLUE (2583) or

visiting www.reddeer.ca/garbage.

Other reminders:

Residents must set out all materials before 7 a.m. for pickup

Residents should not put Christmas wrap, tissue paper or Styrofoam in their blue boxes, as The

City’s recycling program is currently unable to process these materials.

-Connolly