Hawaiian-themed gala to support community causes

The Rotary Club of Red Deer East presents ‘Gala Luau’ on Sept. 22nd

Get set to go Hawaiian – all in support of some terrific community causes.

The Rotary Club of Red Deer East presents ‘Gala Luau’ on Sept. 22nd in support of the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. Proceeds will also go to support the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre and the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation.

The event takes place at the Black Knight Inn featuring a Polynesian-themed dinner. Tickets are $125 each or $900 for a table of eight.

There will also be silent and live auctions, a raffle and 50-50 fundraising activities throughout the evening as well.

“We wanted it to be laid-back,” said Garnet Ward, a member of Rotary East, adding if folks could toss on some garb that looks ‘Hawaiian’ – all the better. Guests will be treated to a five-course meal as well.

“It’s meant to be just a fun evening.” Adding to that is knowing that funds will be going to some very good causes.

“We did a survey within the Club about what projects we wanted to support locally,” he said. “It ended up that the three charities were the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC), the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre and Smiles Thru Lindsey.”

Mark Jones, chief executive officer of the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre, will be speaking as well.

Ward added how important it is to support these very community-minded organizations in terms of not only helping those in need now, but in terms of bolstering prevention of harm as well.

This past June, the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre announced that the next phase in planning for its new Centre of Excellence on Red Deer College’s main campus was underway.

On June 14th, RDC’s board of governors approved a resolution to move forward to request Government of Alberta approval through an Order in Council to lease a portion of land on the RDC campus to the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

The Centre has professionals dealing with the criminal, child protection, medical and psychological needs of child victims and their families.

It also blends investigation, treatment, prevention, education and research with expertise to provide an integrated practice approach: wrapping around children and always, ‘Working in the best interests of the child’.

The Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities regarding all aspects of sexual abuse and sexual assault.

Crisis and short-term counseling services are available to victims of sexual assault and their families.

In addition to individual sessions, psycho-educational groups are also offered. Some individuals feel they may benefit from participation in a group setting. The groups offer educational sessions combined with the value of a shared experience, notes the organization’s web site.

The Smiles Thru Lindsey Endowment Fund was created in 2015 after Lindsey More tragically took her life at the age of 22.

Prior to her sudden passing and after a string of suicides at community high schools, More had wanted to help those who were suffering in silence, as she did.

Developed by her parents Rick and Cindy More through RDDCF, the Foundation supports those suffering from mental illness through high-impact programs. Since then, Smiles Thru Lindsey has raised over $100,000 thanks to generous citizens, businesses and anonymous donors.

For tickets or more information about the Gala Luau, email Galaluau@gmail.com or call 587-200-7800. Check out www.Galaluau.com.

Previous story
Kaepernick watches ad’s TV premiere from Nike HQ
Next story
Ponoka RCMP on lookout for suspicious activity in rural area

Just Posted

GuitarZ for KidZ provides guitars to eligible local musicians

David Gilmore of Gilmore Guitars has founded GuitarZ For KidZ Red Deer

Hawaiian-themed gala to support community causes

The Rotary Club of Red Deer East presents ‘Gala Luau’ on Sept. 22nd

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day to be marked this weekend

Public invited to join Red Deer Emergency Services for Memorial March Sept. 9th

WATCH: United Way Central Alberta kicks off 53rd Annual Fundraising Campaign

$2.1 million and over 19,000 Central Albertans were supported last year

Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit recover stolen Camaros

Two individuals out of Red Deer were wanted on warrants out of various detachments

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

Ponoka RCMP on lookout for suspicious activity in rural area

Police looking for man driving a stolen cube van with Edmonton Fast Freight Service Friday morning

Local governments should get 40 per cent of B.C.’s pot revenue: advocacy group

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has tabled a resolution asking the provincial government to provide local governments with $50 million of the projected provincial cannabis excise tax revenue.

Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks after late night Freeland, Lighthizer chat

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Drake apologizes to fans for TIFF no-show, but offers little explanation

Drake offered his apologizes to moviegoers at Toronto International Film Festival, but gave little explanation as to why he bailed on his opening night event in the first place.

Kaepernick watches ad’s TV premiere from Nike HQ

Nike unveiled the deal with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback this week, who’s known for starting protests among NFL players over police brutality and racial inequality.

Former Canadian Olympic Committee boss to lead Toronto esports franchise

After leading Canada’s Olympic charge for seven years, Chris Overholt is now looking to help Toronto make its mark on the esports map.

Prime minister promised new timeline on TMX pipeline in weeks: Alberta premier

Rachel Notley says she is satisfied with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s committment to project

Most Read