Hawaiian-themed gala to support community causes

Get set to go Hawaiian – all in support of some terrific community causes.

The Rotary Club of Red Deer East presents ‘Gala Luau’ on Sept. 22nd in support of the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. Proceeds will also go to support the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre and the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation.

The event takes place at the Black Knight Inn featuring a Polynesian-themed dinner. Tickets are $125 each or $900 for a table of eight.

There will also be silent and live auctions, a raffle and 50-50 fundraising activities throughout the evening as well.

“We wanted it to be laid-back,” said Garnet Ward, a member of Rotary East, adding if folks could toss on some garb that looks ‘Hawaiian’ – all the better. Guests will be treated to a five-course meal as well.

“It’s meant to be just a fun evening.” Adding to that is knowing that funds will be going to some very good causes.

“We did a survey within the Club about what projects we wanted to support locally,” he said. “It ended up that the three charities were the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC), the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre and Smiles Thru Lindsey.”

Mark Jones, chief executive officer of the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre, will be speaking as well.

Ward added how important it is to support these very community-minded organizations in terms of not only helping those in need now, but in terms of bolstering prevention of harm as well.

This past June, the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre announced that the next phase in planning for its new Centre of Excellence on Red Deer College’s main campus was underway.

On June 14th, RDC’s board of governors approved a resolution to move forward to request Government of Alberta approval through an Order in Council to lease a portion of land on the RDC campus to the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

The Centre has professionals dealing with the criminal, child protection, medical and psychological needs of child victims and their families.

It also blends investigation, treatment, prevention, education and research with expertise to provide an integrated practice approach: wrapping around children and always, ‘Working in the best interests of the child’.

The Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities regarding all aspects of sexual abuse and sexual assault.

Crisis and short-term counseling services are available to victims of sexual assault and their families.

In addition to individual sessions, psycho-educational groups are also offered. Some individuals feel they may benefit from participation in a group setting. The groups offer educational sessions combined with the value of a shared experience, notes the organization’s web site.

The Smiles Thru Lindsey Endowment Fund was created in 2015 after Lindsey More tragically took her life at the age of 22.

Prior to her sudden passing and after a string of suicides at community high schools, More had wanted to help those who were suffering in silence, as she did.

Developed by her parents Rick and Cindy More through RDDCF, the Foundation supports those suffering from mental illness through high-impact programs. Since then, Smiles Thru Lindsey has raised over $100,000 thanks to generous citizens, businesses and anonymous donors.

For tickets or more information about the Gala Luau, email Galaluau@gmail.com or call 587-200-7800. Check out www.Galaluau.com.