As charges against Harvey Weinstein move forward, the biggest obstacles for charges against others in the #MeToo movement are statutes of limitations. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced the indictment Monday.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

He says the new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006.

Previous charges allege forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

Vance says the indictment is the result of “extraordinary courage” exhibited by women who have come forward.

The Associated Press

