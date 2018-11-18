Grande Prairie RCMP charge 19 men, ranging in age from 23 to 69, in prostitution sting

Three-day operation targets sex activities in the downtown area

GRAND PRAIRIE – Grand Prairie RCMP arrested 19 men ranging in age from 23 to 69 and charged them with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

The arrests came after the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Section, Community Policing and General Duty members held a three-day enforcement operation this week aimed at sex activities in the downtown area after community members complained.

“Workers in the sex trade industry represent a vulnerable sector of society,” said Superintendent Don McKenna, Officer in Charge of Grande Prairie Detachment. “Many sex workers suffer from addiction, mental health issues, and were victimized prior to entering the sex trade and are exploited. Police will continue to work with partners such as the PACE Sexual Assault Centre that offers a First Time Offender Prostitution Awareness Program, to protect this vulnerable population.”

Four men were also charged with additional offences including possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. A total of 34 charges were laid during this enforcement initiative.

The enforcement initiative is part of Grande Prairie police’s Crime Reduction Strategy.

Grande Prairie RCMP are asking the public to report suspicious persons, vehicles, and activities in their neighbourhoods. Please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through Apple or Google Play Store.

