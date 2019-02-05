Gerald Grobmeier has assumed the role of interim Officer in Charge at the Red Deer RCMP detachment. photo submitted

Gerald Grobmeier excited about being interim officer in charge

Grobmeier says key crime in Red Deer remains break and enters

Gerald Grobmeier is excited about becoming the interim officer in charge at the Red Deer RCMP detachment.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to become the officer in charge, even if it’s on an interim basis – I’m excited,” he said.

Grobmeier is taking over the duties of Superintendent Ken Foster, who has taken a temporary assignment outside of the detachment.

Originally from Regina, Sask., Grobmeier said there has always been that affection with the RCMP, as that’s where the training academy was. He did his school in Regina, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in sociology.

He started his journey almost 30 years ago – his first post being in Prince George, B.C. where he was given various opportunities.

He would soon be off to other places in B.C., along with Halifax and even Berlin, Germany before heading to Red Deer in 2015 as an inspector, but Berlin definitely tops his highlights of being in the RCMP.

“I’m a first generation Canadian. Both my parents were born and raised in Germany. All my relatives that I have still live in Germany, so to be able to live and work in Germany was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Grobmeier said the key crime in Red Deer remains break and enters.

“We have had significant success with thefts of motor vehicles in this last year and we’ve seen some success with break and enters as well, but not as significant as we did with theft of motor vehicles,” he said, adding that it’s still an area of concern for the RCMP.

He said they’ve also seen an increase of reports of sexual assault cases.

“With our commitment to the Child Advocacy Centre those are our areas of focus for the near future.”

A permanent officer in charge will be named in the future.

WATCH: Staff and students loving new addition to St. Patrick's Community School
B.C. train derailment that killed three 'just started moving on its own'

