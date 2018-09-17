photo submitted

Gateway Christian School holds big celebration for new playgrounds

School celebrated opening of one of two new playgrounds

The weather didn’t damper the excitement of staff, students and parents at Gateway Christian School last week as a big celebration took place to officially open one of two new playgrounds.

It was an energetic crowd as staff, students and their families took part in a ribbon cutting for the Red Deer Society for Christian Education 50th Anniversary Legacy Playground. Special guests included Trustee Laurette Woodward and MLA for Red Deer North Kim Schreiner.

The school is celebrating two new playgrounds – one catered to students in Kindergarten to Grade 3, called the Red Deer Society for Christian Education 50th Anniversary Legacy Playground, and one catered to students in Grade 4-12.

The cost of the Kindergarten to Grade 3 playground was $265,000, which has been fully funded by the Red Deer Society for Christian Education, while the Grade 4-12 playground cost $365,000, which has been paid for by generous donors and a grant from the province.

Kimberly White, chair of the Playground Committee and chair of the Gateway School Council, said the new playgrounds are a dream come true.

“My dream from the very start was to come to school this September and have the playground in the ground, ready for kids to play on. The first day of school, I was teary because it was so exciting to see all the kids on there,” she said, adding her drive to begin planning for the new playgrounds stemmed in 2014 when her son was disappointed with the lack of playground equipment at the school.

Both playgrounds have many great features, but an exciting one on the Kindergarten to Grade 3 playground is a climbing wall in honour of former Gateway Christian School student Chase Brewster, who was killed in a tragic accident in 2010. The climbing wall was initially added to the playground at Gateway’s former location, which was Central Middle School and it was recently taken down and relocated to the new playground.

“We are so thankful for the many dedicated volunteers who made these playgrounds happen. We couldn’t have done this without their support,” said White.

“The opening of this playground marks the start of many happy childhood memories to be had by the children in this community,” said Trustee Laurette Woodward. “As a Board, we are very pleased to see the cooperation of so many to create this happy place. Thank you to volunteers – parents and staff for making this happen! Also a special thank you to the Red Deer Society for Christian Education for your investment in our students and in Red Deer Public. We value our relationship with you, and look forward to working together for students in the future.”

-Submitted by Red Deer Public Schools

Previous story
Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Just Posted

UPDATE – Amber Alert cancelled, Emma O’Keeffe has been found

Six-year-old girl with autism believed abducted at a strip mall in Saskatchewan

Nashville performer Donny Lee heads to Red Deer Oct. 1st

The singer is releasing his latest album soon

WATCH: 2nd Annual Grand Gala supports Vantage Community Services

Red Deerians joined together in a evening or art in support of Vantage Community Services

Lightning clawed up by Foothills Falcons

Lightning looking for first win against Notre Dame next week

WATCH: Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre celebrates grand opening

Many Red Deerians come out to show their support

WATCH: Red Deerians headed out to Recovery Day despite the rain

Speakers talk about how they overcame their addictions

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

US border agent in Texas confesses to 4 killings, police say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify authorities.

Hope fades in Philippines for dozens buried in landslides

The biggest storm of the year left dozens dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines.

Swollen rivers near record levels as Florence looms

Record flooding is expected on North Carolina’s Cape Fear River in the coming week, and signs of the coming flood are already apparent.

Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

The Japanese city of Sapporo has dropped its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics following a recent earthquake.

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

Most Read