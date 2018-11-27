Freezing rain in the forecast for late this afternoon

Red Deer and surrounding areas expected to be hit by freezing rain, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada is calling for freezing rain late Tuesday afternoon across much of central Alberta. file photo

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of freezing rain late Tuesday afternoon across much of Central Alberta.

The freezing rain is expected to start this afternoon around 3 p.m. and last overnight into Wednesday morning, according to a special weather statement released by Environment Canada early Tuesday.

“There is still uncertainty as to the exact timing and location for the greatest impact from the freezing rain,” reads the weather statement. “Meteorologists at Environment and Climate Change Canada will continue to monitor the development of this system and provide further updates and warnings as needed.”

The areas expected to be affected by freezing rain include:

City of Red Deer

Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

Co. of Stettler near Big Valley

Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

Co. of Stettler near Donalda

Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad

Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

Lacombe Co. near Eckville

Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House