Environment Canada is calling for freezing rain late Tuesday afternoon across much of central Alberta. file photo

Freezing rain in the forecast for late this afternoon

Red Deer and surrounding areas expected to be hit by freezing rain, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of freezing rain late Tuesday afternoon across much of Central Alberta.

The freezing rain is expected to start this afternoon around 3 p.m. and last overnight into Wednesday morning, according to a special weather statement released by Environment Canada early Tuesday.

“There is still uncertainty as to the exact timing and location for the greatest impact from the freezing rain,” reads the weather statement. “Meteorologists at Environment and Climate Change Canada will continue to monitor the development of this system and provide further updates and warnings as needed.”

The areas expected to be affected by freezing rain include:

City of Red Deer

Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

Co. of Stettler near Big Valley

Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

Co. of Stettler near Donalda

Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad

Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

Lacombe Co. near Eckville

Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House

Previous story
Council passes wage hikes to deal with tax changes

Just Posted

Council passes wage hikes to deal with tax changes

Red Deer City council approved an adjustment to their gross salaries to preserve current net pay

Freezing rain in the forecast for late this afternoon

Red Deer and surrounding areas expected to be hit by freezing rain, says Environment Canada

City council grants second and third reading for a supervised consumption site

The site itself is large enough to accommodate all the services provided by Turning Point

Red Deer Charity Checkstop is back again

This will take place Dec. 1st from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. in support of worthy organizations

Red Deer Players gear up for another ‘Breaking Cover’ show

Event set for Dec. 9th at the Red Deer Public Library downtown

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Port workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Canucks’ Elias Pettersson will only get ‘better and better’: former teammate

The Vancouver rookie has already notched 13 goals and eight assists in 20 games

India urged to abandon plans to recover body of American

A rights group that works to protect tribal people has urged Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover the body of the American man.

Trump backs use of ‘very safe’ tear gas on crowd of migrants

The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city.

Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

Restaurants and grocery stores in Canada have not officially been told to pull their stocks of romaine lettuce, but an ongoing outbreak of E.coli is prompting many to do just that.

Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge

The 800-pound InSight is stationary and will operate from the same spot for the next two years

Senate passes back-to-work bill, putting end to rotating postal strikes

Mail service will resume all across the country at noon today

B.C. chief tells pipeline hearings his people are responsible for their land

The hearings in Victoria will gather evidence from Indigenous groups about the pipeline expansion project

O’Leary holds campaign-style event with Scheer

Sheer to get some star power from businessman Kevin O’Leary

Most Read