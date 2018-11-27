Freezing rain in the forecast for late this afternoon

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of freezing rain late Tuesday afternoon across much of Central Alberta.
The freezing rain is expected to start this afternoon around 3 p.m. and last overnight into Wednesday morning, according to a special weather statement released by Environment Canada early Tuesday.
“There is still uncertainty as to the exact timing and location for the greatest impact from the freezing rain,” reads the weather statement. “Meteorologists at Environment and Climate Change Canada will continue to monitor the development of this system and provide further updates and warnings as needed.”
The areas expected to be affected by freezing rain include:
City of Red Deer
Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park
Co. of Stettler near Big Valley
Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby
Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang
Co. of Stettler near Donalda
Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands
Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad
Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror
Lacombe Co. near Eckville
Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley
Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis
Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne
Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden
Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake
Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park
Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House