Two sheriff’s vehicles were also involved in the collision that closed down one lane

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 2, south of Highway 2A, near Leduc on Friday. (Submitted)

A multi-car crash involved three law enforcement vehicles backed up traffic on Highway 2 in Leduc on Friday.

RCMP released few details, but said the crash involved two sheriff vehicles, an RCMP vehicle, and a Lexus SUV south of Highway 2A.

All drivers and passengers were taken to hospital.

Traffic was reduced to one lane. RCMP did not say which lane.

More details are expected later.