Philadelphia Flyers’ Ray Emery watches a deflected shot fly by during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015, in Philadelphia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Slocum)

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Hamilton police say former NHL goalie Ray Emery has drowned in Lake Ontario.

Police say Emery’s death does not appear to be suspicious, calling it a “case of misadventure.”

Emery, 35, played for several teams throughout a career spanning more than a decade, including the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers.

He won the William M. Jennings trophy — and the Stanley Cup — with the Blackhawks in 2013.

Police say Emery went swimming off of a boat, and his friends called emergency services at about 6 a.m. Sunday when he didn’t resurface.

Former teammates, coaches and executives who played and worked with Emery have been expressing condolences online.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Just Posted

Niek Theelen continues to build his comedian career

Engaging performer is a popular draw across the region

‘Flipping Amazing’ Pancake Breakfast welcomes 6,000 Central Albertans

Westerner Days is, unofficially, underway after Bower Place held their annual Pancake Breakfast.

RCMP execute search warrant at Syndicate Motorcycle Club Red Deer clubhouse

Four people face charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement and drug charges

Greyhound closure will affect approximately 380,000 passengers in Alberta

Red Deer cerebral palsy relied on the bus for medical appointments

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Russian protest group claimed responsibility after four people ran onto field in police uniforms

Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

To city is home to nearly 57,000 French nationals

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Canadian soccer fans brace for World Cup final between France, Croatia

First ever final for the Croatians, while it’s France’s third, going into match as betting favourite

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

Most Read