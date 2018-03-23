Firearm, drugs, stolen property recovered in Blackfalds arrest

On March 21st, Blackfalds RCMP members were conducting patrols in Gasoline Alley. An investigation began at the Western Budget Motel which resulted in the seizure of a firearm, money, drugs and a stolen car.

Kyle Bailey of Three Hills is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possessing prohibited firearm when not the holder of a licence, possession of a firearm without a licence, possessing a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of a firearm, two counts of possessing a firearm while under order not to and failing to comply with probation.

Natasha Fyfe of Three Hills is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possessing a prohibited firearm when not the holder of a licence, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing a prohibited weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm.

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP