Firearm, drugs, stolen property recovered in Blackfalds arrest

Two individuals charged

On March 21st, Blackfalds RCMP members were conducting patrols in Gasoline Alley. An investigation began at the Western Budget Motel which resulted in the seizure of a firearm, money, drugs and a stolen car.

Kyle Bailey of Three Hills is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possessing prohibited firearm when not the holder of a licence, possession of a firearm without a licence, possessing a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of a firearm, two counts of possessing a firearm while under order not to and failing to comply with probation.

Natasha Fyfe of Three Hills is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possessing a prohibited firearm when not the holder of a licence, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing a prohibited weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm.

If you have information to report about this or any other incident, please call the Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300 or call your local police.

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP

