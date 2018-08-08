Fire bans are in effect for Red Deer

Ban effective immediately in light of dry conditions and poor air quality

The City of Red Deer is issuing a full city-wide fire ban effective immediately in light of dry conditions and poor air quality. The ban is being put in place to help prevent fires in the city and to reduce health concerns.

The following fires are not allowed:

Open fires using charcoal, briquettes or wood in the City of Red Deer

Any source of open flame (i.e. Tiki Torches)

All existing fire permits are suspended.

The following fires are allowed:

Certified portable gas fire pits

Certified gas stoves or barbeques designed for cooking

Certified cooking appliances utilizing charcoal, briquettes or wood pellets on residential property

Red Deer Emergency Services encourages residents to take extra caution to prevent fires. Proper disposal of smoking materials is very important as many fires are started by individuals throwing them out a window or discarding them in plants.

Any person contravening the fire ban will be subject to a $210 fine and applicable response fees.

This ban will remain in effect until conditions change, and further notice is given. Updates are available here.

For more information on fire bans across the province, visit https://albertafirebans.ca/

-Submitted by City of Red Deer