Fighting cancer together at Relay For Life

Red Deer Relay for Life takes place at CrossRoads Church this weekend

photo submitted

On June 9th, families and friends alike will join forces to conquer cancer at this year’s Relay For Life.

The annual cancer research fundraiser will take place at CrossRoads Church with a goal to raise $50,000.

Many people have been working hard to fundraise on their own pages.

“When they register with their teams they get their own home page on the Canadian Cancer website and they can actually link that to their own Facebook pages to build, so it works on social media both ways,” said Janet Dixie, chair of Red Deer’s Relay For Life.

This year’s event will see three bands perform including the CrossRoads Band, Calgary-based band Metro Beat and Ashley’s Rejekts from Blackfalds.

There will also be a vendors market this year, with local vendors setting up shop similar to the Market at Red Deer from 2 t0 8 p.m.

“It’s our way to get the public out there and them seeing what the relay is about,” said Dixie.

A BBQ will also take place from 4 to 6 p.m.

The event will have 12 themed laps planned throughout the whole event, so every hour they change their theme, so the different teams bring clothes to dress up in.

The teams also participate in eight scheduled Minute to Win it games.

“That’s definitely fairly entertaining to watch them do whatever they have to do to win their Minute to Win it game,” she said.

Dixie said events like Relay For Life are important as Cancer research is still needed.

“In 20 years, we’ve seen the numbers of survivors increase tremendously and it’s because of events like this.”

Previous story
Maskwacis RCMP search for missing Aboriginal girl
Next story
Notley says Trans Mountain is a ‘profit-making project’

Just Posted

Fighting cancer together at Relay For Life

Red Deer Relay for Life takes place at CrossRoads Church this weekend

Red Deer RCMP connect man in stolen car to multiple crimes

RCMP seized a stolen cheque, several sets of stolen keys and a stolen license plate

Canadian figure skating superstars head to Red Deer Oct. 18th

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan among skaters in the tour

WATCH: Local high school students land financial awards for future studies

Rotary Career Opportunity Award recipients received $2,000 each

Red Deer Rebels look at the ‘Future of the franchise’

Prospect Camp welcomes 15, 16-year-olds to Rebels system

Notley says Trans Mountain is a ‘profit-making project’

Premier speaks at Red Deer Chamber event at Black Knight Inn

Maskwacis RCMP search for missing Aboriginal girl

Police say 14 year-old J’Lyne Louis-Smallboy went missing June 2

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

RCMP lay charges against Lacombe man in child pornography case

Airdrie RCMP lay charges in a child pornography investigation that began in late April

Most Read