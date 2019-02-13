FBI releases sketches of suspected victims of serial killer

The sketches are recent drawings made by admitted serial killer Samuel Little

The FBI has released sketches of women and other information on a string of unsolved cold-case homicides that investigators say a serial killer admitted to carrying out.

The bureau updated on Wednesday information it had posted in November on its website. The update included recent drawings made by admitted serial killer Samuel Little, based on his memories of some of his victims.

READ MORE: Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

An FBI statement says Little targeted “marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs.” The bureau hopes the information will generate tips and clues from the public that could help solve the dozens of unsolved homicides.

READ MORE: Canadian study links teenage pot use to increased risk of suicidal behaviour

The FBI says the 78-year-old Little is in poor health and is expected to remain in a Texas prison.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza officially opens
Next story
Premier Rachel Notley makes a visit to Red Deer

Just Posted

Premier Rachel Notley makes a visit to Red Deer

Notley says next budget has lots of money set aside for Red Deer Hospital expansion, redevelopment

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza officially opens

Facility will host an array of cultural events and concerts during the Winter Games

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band head to The Krossing

Few have tackled the smoky magic of the blues quite like Brown

Scott Helman to fire up the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza March 1st

Helman set to hit the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Two Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools students will be Games torchbearers

The two students applied in their home country of Kenya before arriving to Canada

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The justice minister resigned from the federal cabinet on Monday

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Bank robbery suspect passes note to teller demanding cash

Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

They want to understand how ice sheets have behaved in British Columbia in the past

Michelle Obama’s Grammy appearance did not impress mom

Her mom asked if she had seen any of the ‘real stars’

Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown

Lawmakers tentatively agreed to a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers

Most Read