Fall food drive a tremendous help for Red Deer Food Bank

There’s good news and bad news at the Red Deer Food Bank. The good news is that demand has eased a little bit in recent months. The bad news is that the demand is still substantial and it has been a long, lean summer. Shelves are getting empty at the food bank and staff has had to go out and purchase food to meet the needs of area residents.

Even though demand has eased, many people in Red Deer need the assistance of the food bank.

“For the year of 2018, so far, we have fed just under 10,000 adults and over 7,000 children,” said Executive Director, Fred Scaife. “Just for the month of August alone, we fed 1,192 adults and 850 children. With the fall food drive around the corner this will help to sustain us through the next few months.”

On Sept. 29th, local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be participating in a food drive to assist the Red Deer Food Bank in filling its shelves. Yellow bags were delivered throughout the north side of Red Deer on Sept. 26th. Residents are asked to place their non-perishable food bank donations in the bags and put them on their front step for pick-up between 10:00 a.m. and noon on the morning of Sept. 29th. If you don’t receive a yellow bag and you’d still like to support the food drive, you can drop off your food donation on Saturday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at #8 Keast Way, Red Deer. Donations can also be given to the food bank directly.

Last year’s spring and fall food drives brought in more than 4400 kg (9700 lbs.) of food that was much appreciated by the local food bank.

“It comes at a time when our non-perishable donations are at its lowest,” said Sheila Wetherelt, volunteer coordinator with the Red Deer Food Bank. “The fall food drive will re-stock our shelves in preparation for the upcoming giving season.”

The North Red Deer food drive is part of a series of food drives organized by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Innisfail area citizens gave 1588 kg (3500 lbs.) of food on Sept. 15th and church members in Edmonton are also running an Edmonton and area food drive on Sept. 29th.

-Submitted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints