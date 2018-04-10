Elijah Chauvet takes home first place at Thurber’s Got Talent

Red Deerians came out to support local talent April 9th at the Red Deer Memorial Centre as Lindsay Thurber High School students took the stage to showcase their various talents.

Formerly known as Thurber Idol, the newly named Thurber’s Got Talent saw a range of acts from singer-songwriters to cheerleaders to rhythmic gymnasts.

Taking home the first place prize of $500 was Elijah Chauvet (donated by Red Deer Kinettes) followed by Raylene Tone taking home $250 (donated by Collins Barrow) and Caitlin Driedger taking home $100 (donated by Village Chiropractic). The People’s Choice Award was given to Skylar Sabasch and Aryton Chilibeck (gift card basket donated by Jr. Forest Wardens).