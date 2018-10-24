BREAKING: Dow Canada reports an employee death at Lacombe County Prentiss Site

Investigation underway; name will not be released

Dow confirmed that at approximately midnight on October 24, 2018, there was a death at their Dow Prentiss site located near Blackfalds and Lacombe.

Dow notified the appropriate authorities and the name of the worker is not being released at this time. An investigation into the incident is being conducted.

“Our thoughts are with our colleague’s family, loved ones and co-workers during this difficult time,” a release stated. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a colleague, and we are working closely with all parties involved to gather more information and learn from this tragic incident.”

Dow Chemical’s Prentiss location is on Range Road 260 across from Ellis Bird Farm.

-With files from Dow Chemical

