Domestic Violence Front Line Service Providers’ Awards presented to great women

Tosha Duncan of the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter, was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Central Alberta’s Domestic Violence Front Line Service Providers’ Awards earlier this week. photo submitted

The 2018 recipients of Central Alberta’s Domestic Violence Front Line Service Providers’ Awards were announced earlier this week at a luncheon hosted by the Central Alberta Domestic & Relationship Violence Initiative Committee (DRVIC).

These Awards, held annually since 2005, celebrate and recognize employees who have made a significant contribution by working directly with individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and bullying. This year, ten nominations were submitted for the awards in two categories including Front Line Service Providers’ Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a front line employee who has made a significant difference for a minimum of ten years to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and bullying, was awarded to Tosha Duncan of the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter (CAWES).

The Front Line Service Providers’ Award recognizes the dedicated and hardworking men and women on the front lines who are providing services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and bullying. Recipients are selected based on how they work collaboratively with colleagues and the community, and how they exemplify creativity, initiative, and innovation, as well as demonstrating the attributes of a positive role models. For 2018 Samantha Chanminaraj of Alberta Children’s Services, and Amanda Cook from the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter (CAWES) were selected.

Nominees for the Front Line Service Providers’ Awards were Arminder Augustman of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Mark Ballantyne of The Outreach Centre, Cheryl Borton of the Domestic Violence Intervention and Response Team, Christian Calzar of the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter, Samantha Chanminaraj of Alberta Children’s Services, Amanda Cook of Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter and Kassandra Crayston of Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre. The three nominees for the Lifetime Achievement Award were Rance Bueckert of The Outreach Centre, Tosha Duncan of Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter and Michele Kercher of Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre.

-Submitted by Domestic & Relationship Violence Initiative Committee