Tosha Duncan of the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter, was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Central Alberta’s Domestic Violence Front Line Service Providers’ Awards earlier this week. photo submitted

Domestic Violence Front Line Service Providers’ Awards presented to great women

Tosha Duncan was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award

The 2018 recipients of Central Alberta’s Domestic Violence Front Line Service Providers’ Awards were announced earlier this week at a luncheon hosted by the Central Alberta Domestic & Relationship Violence Initiative Committee (DRVIC).

These Awards, held annually since 2005, celebrate and recognize employees who have made a significant contribution by working directly with individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and bullying. This year, ten nominations were submitted for the awards in two categories including Front Line Service Providers’ Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a front line employee who has made a significant difference for a minimum of ten years to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and bullying, was awarded to Tosha Duncan of the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter (CAWES).

The Front Line Service Providers’ Award recognizes the dedicated and hardworking men and women on the front lines who are providing services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and bullying. Recipients are selected based on how they work collaboratively with colleagues and the community, and how they exemplify creativity, initiative, and innovation, as well as demonstrating the attributes of a positive role models. For 2018 Samantha Chanminaraj of Alberta Children’s Services, and Amanda Cook from the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter (CAWES) were selected.

Nominees for the Front Line Service Providers’ Awards were Arminder Augustman of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Mark Ballantyne of The Outreach Centre, Cheryl Borton of the Domestic Violence Intervention and Response Team, Christian Calzar of the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter, Samantha Chanminaraj of Alberta Children’s Services, Amanda Cook of Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter and Kassandra Crayston of Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre. The three nominees for the Lifetime Achievement Award were Rance Bueckert of The Outreach Centre, Tosha Duncan of Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter and Michele Kercher of Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre.

-Submitted by Domestic & Relationship Violence Initiative Committee

Previous story
VIDEO: Northern California wildfire nearly quadruples in size
Next story
Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Just Posted

2019 Canada Winter Games announce Red Deer’s latest public art piece

Unity Through Sport - 2019 is featured on the south side of Central Elementary School

Over 90,000 poppies given out in Red Deer

Two ceremonies being held on Sunday

UPDATE: Red Deer’s JB Owen wins over Dragons’ Den snagging a $150,000 deal

The entrepreneur snags a $150,000 deal for 35% equity with Calgary dragon Manjit Minhas

The Red Deer Agri-Trade Equipment Expo runs until Friday at Westerner Park

Agriculture equipment expo considered to be the best buying show in Canada

Three youth arrested after robbing a store with a fake gun

Red Deer RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests

Canadian painter Bev Tosh shares her series paying tribute to war brides

Bev Tosh, a Canadian artist, painted One-Way Passage, a monumental portrait of her mother Dorothy as a young war bride

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Blackfalds RCMP investigation finds guns, weapons, drugs and stolen cheques

Two individuals arrested after suspicious vehicle spotted

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

County of Wetaskiwin won’t allow rec cannabis in campsites

If you want to smoke marijuana, you’ll have to go in the camper

Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

VIDEO: Northern California wildfire nearly quadruples in size

Fire moved so fast that crews couldn’t hope to stop it in Paradise, a town of nearly 30,000 people

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Most Read