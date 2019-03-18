This Saturday, March 16, 2019 booking photo provided by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, shows Coley McCraney. Al.com reported McCraney, of Dothan, was arrested Saturday and charged with rape and capital murder in the 1999 deaths of 17-year-olds Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. Ozark police and Dale County sheriff’s officials are scheduled to hold a press conference about the case on Monday, March 18. Authorities in Alabama said a DNA match found through a genealogy website led to to the arrest. (Dale County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DNA match leads to arrest in 1999 Alabama slaying, rape case

45-year-old Coley McCraney, of Dothan, was arrested Saturday on rape and capital murder charges

Alabama authorities say a DNA match found through a genealogy website has led to an arrest in the killings of two teen girls nearly 20 years ago.

Al.com reports 45-year-old Coley McCraney, of Dothan, was arrested Saturday on rape and capital murder charges in the 1999 deaths of 17-year-olds Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. Ozark police and Dale County sheriff’s officials plan a press conference on Monday.

The girls left Dothan the night of July 3, 1999, to attend a party, but never arrived. They were found the next day in the trunk of Beasley’s car alongside a road in Ozark, each with a gunshot wound to the head.

A different suspect was cleared after his DNA didn’t match that from semen found on Beasley.

