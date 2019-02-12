Daytime and overnight support services during extreme cold

Red Deer City council continues to advocate to meet needs of the vulnerable

Colder than normal temperatures are expected to continue this week, which puts everyone at risk, but for people experiencing homelessness, the risk is even greater as there are limited options available where people can warm up and get out of the cold when temperatures drop.

Unfortunately, Red Deer does not have a 24/7 shelter with on-site support services that meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness in our city; however, the following services are available, and citizens experiencing homelessness are encouraged to stay safe and warm by accessing these services when needed.

Daytime Warming Centre:

 Winter Warming Centre (5246 53 Avenue)

o Located on the Safe Harbour site

o Open 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. from November 1 until March 31

o Its purpose is to provide people experiencing homelessness a place to be safe and warm

during the winter months. Overnight support services:

 People’s Place Overnight Shelter (6002 54 Avenue)

o Located at The Mustard Seed

o Open 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., 365 days per year

o It is an overnight emergency shelter for 46 sober people

 Mats Program Overnight Shelter located at Safe Harbour (5246 53 Avenue) o Located at Safe Harbour

o Open 8 p.m. until 8 a.m., 365 days per year

o It is an overnight emergency shelter for 26 people who are under the influence of

substances.

o Twenty additional temporary overflow spaces are available if more than 26 are needed,

from November 1 to March 31.

o The Mats program provides a supervised environment for its guests who are extremely

vulnerable on the streets and in the elements.

These support services are in place for persons experiencing homelessness to receive basic support – escaping the elements to stay warm, dry and safe, and for connecting to trained staff to help clients navigate the system of housing and supports and find more permanent housing.

Citizens are reminded to take extra precautions when temperatures drop. Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Red Deer City Council continues to advocate with local agencies to the Province of Alberta for long-term solutions that will meet the needs of Red Deer’s vulnerable population. This includes a 24/7 shelter with on-site support services including daytime support services, harm reduction strategies, permanent supportive housing, residential treatment and affordable housing options. At this time, the Province of Alberta has not committed any support or funding to the purpose built shelter project.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

Previous story
Bezos probe concludes mistress’ brother was Enquirer source
Next story
Smaller companies worry they can’t pass carbon tax costs to customers: poll

Just Posted

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band head to The Krossing

Few have tackled the smoky magic of the blues quite like Brown

Scott Helman to fire up the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza March 1st

Helman set to hit the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Two Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools students will be Games torchbearers

The two students applied in their home country of Kenya before arriving to Canada

Sherlock Holmes series continues with The Final Problem

Shows run in Red Deer’s Nickle Studio from Feb. 21st to 23rd

Daytime and overnight support services during extreme cold

Red Deer City council continues to advocate to meet needs of the vulnerable

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The justice minister resigned from the federal cabinet on Monday

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Bank robbery suspect passes note to teller demanding cash

Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

They want to understand how ice sheets have behaved in British Columbia in the past

Michelle Obama’s Grammy appearance did not impress mom

Her mom asked if she had seen any of the ‘real stars’

Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown

Lawmakers tentatively agreed to a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers

Jason Kenney pushes for lower minimum wage for youth, alcohol servers

The United Conservative Party leaders says it would help struggling restaurants stay in business

Look south to discover the future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Study finds comparisons for future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

‘Vicious’ dog attacks young Sylvan Lake girl

Nearby neighbours came to the aide of the girl who was attacked by a dog Friday afternoon

Most Read