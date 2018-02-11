Crews respond to Penhold crash

On Feb. 11th at approximately 1:30 p.m. Penhold fire crews were dispatched to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Hawkridge Blvd and Hwy. 2A in Penhold. Acting Fire Lieutenant Jessy Rochette said “The occupants of both vehicles were checked by EMS at the scene and released. One vehicle was in the intersection with a large amount of damage.” Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said “We detoured traffic on Hwy. 2A at Hwy. 42 and at Hawkridge, until about 3:00 p.m. when the vehicles were removed and debris was cleaned up”. Four fire units and 13 firefighters responded. RCMP are still investigating.