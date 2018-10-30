Council to explore pay raises to deal with changes to tax structure

On Jan. 1st, the one-third tax-free option for elected officials is set to end

Red Deer City council will be looking at possible pay hikes to offset the elimination of the ‘one-third tax-free option’ that has been in place for elected officials.

Council tabled the issue during this week’s meeting for future consideration, but council notes show that as of Jan. 1st, the one-third tax-free allowance will be coming to an end due to amendments to the Income Tax Act.

In effect, that means that net pay for the mayor and councillors would be reduced overall by $59,000.

One option is to adjust gross salaries to preserve current net pay.

The other is to accept reduced net pay.

To make up for the difference through ‘grossing up’, councillors would land a pay increase of 13.48 per cent ($60,466.44 to $68,618.16) which would end up being a net pay difference to their overall income of $2.86.

Mayor Tara Veer would see a pay increase of 18.65 per cent ($112,198.95 to $131,940.43) which would result in a net pay overall increase of $1.94.

Several other municipalities have opted to ‘gross up’ elected officials’ salaries to keep them essentially where they currently are.

These communities include Strathcona County, Medicine Hat, Kelowna, Grande Prairie and Wood Buffalo.

“In our local region, Lacombe and Lacombe County have (also) followed suit.”

Meanwhile, Red Deer Public School board has opted to gross up their pay while the Red Deer Catholic School board has yet to decide, according to council notes.

-with information from the City of Red Deer

Previous story
UPDATE: Wrong way driver passes from injuries

Just Posted

Look out for Shayna Weir and her ‘fire breathing dragon’ this week at CFR

CFR competitor says strong relationship with your horse is key to winning in barrel racing

On the heels of their latest single Medicine, USS performs Nov. 8th at Bo’s.

The band (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) has certainly been making a name for themselves nation-wide

YMCA to operate the Northside Community Centre

The facility is set to be completed by May of 2019

Red Deer RCMP arrest three after police vehicle rammed

Three face charges after the stolen truck they were driving rammed an RCMP police vehicle

Crews respond to reports of a fire in West Park neighbourhood

Residents seen waiting outside

Stompin’ Tom’s ‘The Hockey Song’ inducted into Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Ponoka cowboys ready themselves for the Canadian Finals Rodeo

A total of 11 area athletes will compete at the CFR in Red Deer

Lacombe 16-year-old Justine Elliot makes CFR debut this week

Elliot comes into barrel racing ranked 11th

UPDATE: Wrong way driver passes from injuries

Despite miraculously surviving a head-on collision, man dies in hospital

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

The Fort McMurray wildfire became one of Canada’s worst natural disasters

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax regional council will consider a proposed 24,000-seat stadium, the pivotal component of a bid to land a Canadian Football League team for the East Coast’s largest city

Liberals to establish $5.5M commission for independent leaders’ debates

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.

Most Read