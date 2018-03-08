Construction planned on 43rd Street

Red Deerians asked to plan alternate routes

Starting March 9th, 43rd St. from Spruce Dr./48th Ave. will close until further notice for construction.

Due to significant ice build-up in Waskasoo and Piper Creeks, work is required to clear the ice and open up the culverts to prevent flooding.

Access to Rotary Park will remain open, but 43rd St. will close to through traffic. Drivers can use 32 Street or 45 Street as alternate routes.

The sidewalk on the south side of 43rd St. will close to pedestrians and some trails in the area will close. Please obey the signs and barricades in place.

Updates will be provided on the road closure as the work progresses.

