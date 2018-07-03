Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in parts of Central Alberta

Sunny, warmer temperatures planned for later this week

Look up to the sky and you may see the development of funnel clouds in and around parts of Central Alberta and over towards the Saskatchewan border.

A weather advisory is in effect from Environment Canada as conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds this afternoon and possibly into the evening.

“These are the types of situations where they do not normally reach down to the ground or we do not have a tornado in contact with the ground,” said Dan Kulak, meteorologist with Environment Canada based in Edmonton.

He added that these particular funnel clouds are caused in situations where there is a cool day combined with a fair amount of sunshine in the area.

“The key thing being the cool day with bright sunshine and some humidity which combines to a rapidly developing storm, which can create these funnel clouds,” he said.

After this cooler air moves through, Central Alberta will be seeing warmer temperatures, with Red Deer reaching a high of 31 on Friday and then back down to 22 on Saturday.

“Those are the days when you start thinking about the possibility of a bit more significant weather like the larger hail and the stronger winds, the typical Central Alberta July thunderstorm events that can cause some damage.”

Previous story
Drivers given poor crime prevention scores in latest Lock it or Lose it
Next story
Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

Just Posted

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in parts of Central Alberta

Sunny, warmer temperatures planned for later this week

History to come alive through the City’s park system

Representative ‘figures’ and newly-developed signs paint pictures of the past

Vaulters from across Canada prepare for vaulting qualifier in Ponoka

Qualifier will see 119 teams across the country compete

WATCH: Central Albertans celebrate Canada Day

Red Deer’s Bower Ponds packed with activities for all ages

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump

Leaders get ready for a lively debate at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week

England finally wins penalty shootout at World Cup

A long run of penalty misery on soccer’s biggest stage ended with a 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

Climate change not one heat wave: scientist

A Canadian climate scientist says Canada and the world are seeing a pattern of more extreme weather events

Over $11k fireworks stolen near Wetaskiwin July 2

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to the theft of fireworks

Professional death coaches: A new type of doula

Two B.C. women Explore the sacred journey between life and death

Most Read