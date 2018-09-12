Crystal Chaput, Val Moore and Lynda Bowers chat while letting their pets explore a new dog park space recently opened at CollegeSide Gardens in Red Deer. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

CollegeSide Gardens opens new dog park space

Residents and staff are grateful to an anonymous donor and a gift of $35,000

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, Red Deer-based CollegeSide Gardens now has a new dog-run park.

To commemorate the opening of the park, the facility, which is located near Red Deer College, hosted a garden party for residents, families and community partners this past weekend. The pet-friendly celebration featured games, food, doggy bags, swag giveaways, facility tours and more, said Darlene Grasdal, site manager.

CollegeSide Gardens is a supportive senior home uniquely situated on the RDC campus.

“We had an anonymous donor that gave $35,000 to a foundation specifically for our dog-run,” said Grasdal. “It’s been here since we opened, but it was in need of some tender loving care. So the donor recognized that, and wanted to make those improvements,” she said.

Work on the site – which is available year-round and features some obstacles and seating – started last spring.

“It is a space everyone can enjoy and is near our garden boxes that the residents have planted, cared for and are now looking lush.”

Bethany operates with a collaborative and holistic approach to care to cultivate a sense of community within CollegeSide Gardens.

This new dog run space ensures that residents and their families feel comfortable and at home in this fun and friendly outdoor environment, noted Grasdal.

“I think that beyond just the residents, there are families and friends who have pets. They want to bring them when they come to visit,” she said.

“It’s a place to come, sit and visit and let their pets just run,” she said. “And the residents just love it. It’s been fun to watch that project develop. We are very excited about it, and it also just extends our whole patio space which is already beautiful.”

The landscaped grounds with patios and pathways also invite residents and their families to get outdoors and stay active during the summer months.

“We can’t express how overjoyed we are with all these improvements and we really want to share this with everyone who has contributed to Creating Caring Communities,” said Grasdal.

