Cold weather and snow expected across Alberta

Red Deer to see cooler temperatures this week

It might be time to put those snow tires on early.

Motorists should drive to the conditions as winter weather arrives in different parts of the province, including Red Deer.

Public weather alerts for this week have forecast dropping temperatures and between five and 15 centimetres of snow in regions across the province.

Drivers are advised to prepare for winter conditions and adjust driving habits accordingly.

According to the Government of Canada, special weather statements are issued mostly for northern central Alberta, including the City of Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley and others.

Jagmeet Singh says he and NDP must do better at communicating with Canadians

