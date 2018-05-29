photo submitted

Cocaine, fentanyl weapons seized by ALERT in Red Deer

A 65-year-old man has been arrested in the bust

Cocaine, fentanyl and an assortment of weapons were seized by ALERT following a short-term drug trafficking investigation in Red Deer.

ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team seized the drugs and weapons after executing a search warrant on May 24th. A 65-year-old man was arrested.

Items seized from an apartment in the South Hill neighbourhood included 126 grams of crack cocaine, 27 grams of fentanyl powder, a rifle, a shotgun, a replica handgun, brass knuckles, two tasers and $15,380 cash proceeds of crime.

“It is a win for the community to get this combination of harmful drugs and weapons out of the hands of a suspected drug dealer and off the streets of Red Deer,” said Acting Insp. John Wilson, ALERT Regional Teams.

Douglas Allan McFarlane has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of proceeds of crime. He remains in custody.

ALERT had been investigating McFarlane’s alleged drug trafficking activities for about two weeks.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

-Submitted by ALERT

