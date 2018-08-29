City-wide fire ban lifted

Citizens are reminded to use their fire pits safely

With the recent rainfall, and air quality at an acceptable level, the City of Red Deer is lifting the City-wide fire ban effective immediately.

Although the fire ban is lifted, all citizens are reminded to use their fire pits safely. Burning of construction or yard waste is prohibited. Please see the Fire Permit Bylaw for more information about proper fire pit construction and use.

Within City parks, only designated fire pit use is permitted as per the Parks and Public Facilities Bylaw 3255/2000.

Emergency Services thanks everyone for their cooperation during the fire ban.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

Previous story
Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers
Next story
Big court ruling could set Trans Mountain pipeline’s fate: experts

Just Posted

Joe Hittel received a new bicycle for his outstanding fundraising efforts

‘Rope for Hope’ events are held nation-wide

Mustard Seed hosts Employment Readiness Fair

Local organizations were onhand to offer services to clients and the public at large

‘Project Blue Ghost’ nets 99 criminal charges against four local people

Police continue to investigate numerous files in relation to ‘Project Blue Ghost’

Facing the challenges of living with Parkinson disease

Central Alberta resident Kim Harder was diagnosed in 2015

Red Deer RCMP investigate targeted home invasion

Incident occurred in the Anders neighbourhood the night of Aug. 24th

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Big court ruling could set Trans Mountain pipeline’s fate: experts

A court decision expected Thursday could determine the fate of the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline

Canada, U.S. see common ground on autos as three-way NAFTA talks resume

The White House is calling on Canada to endorse the North America Free Trade Agreement’s replacement

Man accused of killing woman in Windsor arrested in U.S.

Windsor police said they are seeking Jitesh Bhogal’s extradition to Canada

Manitoba facing major crystal meth crisis

Other regions in Canada face an opioid epidemic, crystal meth is the drug of choice in Manitoba

Tough NAFTA talks ahead for Canada’s Freeland

Canada’s Freeland sits down with U.S. negotiators in Washington

Alberta youth charged with attempted murder of German tourist

The 16-year-old boy from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation can’t be named because of his age

‘Freak accident:’ Calgary girl falls through blanket fort, paralyzed by glass

The injury severed her spinal cord in half

Facing new pressures, Canadian negotiators re-enter trade talks with US, Mexico

Top members of Canada’s negotiating team made an abrupt return to NAFTA talks

Most Read