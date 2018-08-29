City-wide fire ban lifted

Citizens are reminded to use their fire pits safely

With the recent rainfall, and air quality at an acceptable level, the City of Red Deer is lifting the City-wide fire ban effective immediately.

Although the fire ban is lifted, all citizens are reminded to use their fire pits safely. Burning of construction or yard waste is prohibited. Please see the Fire Permit Bylaw for more information about proper fire pit construction and use.

Within City parks, only designated fire pit use is permitted as per the Parks and Public Facilities Bylaw 3255/2000.

Emergency Services thanks everyone for their cooperation during the fire ban.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer