City sells former RCMP building, land to province

Construction of new courthouse in Red Deer one step closer to reality

Construction of a new courthouse in Red Deer is one step closer to reality after the Province purchased the former downtown RCMP building and adjacent land at 4811 49th St. from The City this week.

The Province has earmarked the land for a new Justice Centre with 12 courtrooms to serve Central Alberta. They will officially take possession of the property, which includes nine parcels of land, on Feb. 1st.

The move comes after many years of council advocacy for a new facility after Red Deer and the region outgrew the current one.

“The sale of this site reinforces our ongoing efforts to enhance safety in Red Deer by strengthening the court’s ability to uphold charges and obtain justice for victims of crime,” said Mayor Tara Veer. “Community safety is top of mind for The City of Red Deer and its citizens, and advocacy for a new courthouse has been one of many strategies. The City has been holding this municipal land for many years with the hope it would be the future site of the Red Deer Justice Centre. Today’s decision has been many years in the making and is welcome news.”

Alberta Infrastructure is currently in the pre-design phase of the project with plans to demolish the former RCMP building in late 2018/early 2019. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2019.

With the sale of this property, parking lot P5 & 5B located between 48 and 49 St. beside Sorensen Station will close. Signage will be posted in advance of the closure, and drivers are encouraged to visit www.reddeer.ca for other parking options.

-Connolly

