City council sets 2018 tax rates

City will collect $45.4 million in property taxes on behalf of the Government of Alberta

City Council approved Red Deer’s property tax rates for 2018 with a tax increase of 1.5 per cent.

The combined tax increase required to fund the municipal tax requirement as well as the requisitioned amounts from Alberta Education and the Piper Creek Foundation result in total tax increases of 1.5 per cent for each residential, multifamily and non-residential property types.

“City Council finalizes property tax rates every spring after the Government of Alberta announces the education tax the City is required to collect to support school systems in Alberta,” said Joanne Parkin, revenue and assessment services manager. “This year the City will collect $45.4 million in property taxes on behalf of the Government of Alberta. This comprises 28% of the average residential tax bill.”

The approved $132.5 million municipal property tax requirement will fund the programs and services provided to City of Red Deer residents every day.

The tax increase means a typical house assessed at $325,000 will pay $3.72 per month more in total property tax. This brings the total annual tax bill to $3,018 from $2,973 in 2017, which is an increase of $45 annually.

“Our municipal taxes are essential to maintaining the services The City provides from the upkeep of our roads and parks, to providing police and emergency services,” said Parkin. “It’s about delivering necessary services for our growing city.”

Property tax notices will be mailed on May 18. Taxes are due on June 30th. Penalties will be applied to outstanding balances on July 1 (those enrolled in the Tax Installment Plan are exempt). Property tax payments can be made at City Hall, online, at your financial institution, by mail, or through our Tax Instalment Plan.

The last day to make payment in person at City Hall is Friday, June 29, 2018 before 4:30 p.m. as City Hall is closed on Saturday.

For more information visit: www.reddeer.ca/tax.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

