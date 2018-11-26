City council grants second and third reading for a supervised consumption site

The site itself is large enough to accommodate all the services provided by Turning Point

City council passed second and third reading for a land use bylaw amendment granting the green light for a supervised consumption site to be located at 5233 – 44th Ave. during Monday’s meeting.

An amendment was added that the supervised consumption site must have a monitored internal and external digital camera security system and personnel to perform regular surveillance during hours of operation. Another amendment passed speaks to complying with design elements that incorporate Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles.

“The City has a legal and ethical imperative to approve a site,” said Mayor Tara Veer, who ultimately didn’t support third reading.

Councillors Tanya Handley and Vesna Higham didn’t support third reading as well.

Coun. Dianne Wyntjes had to sit out the discussion as she wasn’t able to attend the public hearing in early November.

“The Province of Alberta is calling for the operation of a supervised consumption site in our City, and we are therefore required to determine a location that considers and acknowledges the needs of all citizens in our City,” she said.

“The Government of Alberta has opted to not pursue either the Red Deer Regional Hospital site or mobile services as previously approved and preferred by City council,” she added.

During a public hearing held earlier this month, council had heard strong arguments both for and against the site from the public, including some businesses and organizations that are located near the site.

The site itself is large enough to accommodate all the services provided by Turning Point including supervised consumption services, and also contains a vacant building.

Adjacent sites in the area include a mix of institutional services, commercial recreation, merchandise sales and service, a detoxification centre and an overnight shelter.

“Alberta Health Services is encouraged by council’s approval for supervised consumption services at this site,” said Kerry Bales, chief zone officer with Alberta Health Services – Central Zone.

“We look forward to Turning Point operating a SCS in Red Deer.

“Supervised consumption services provide a place where people can use previously-obtained substances in a monitored environment to reduce harm and overdose death while offering additional services such as counselling, social supports and access to treatment options.”

Veer said that the topic of supervised consumption has been a polarizing issue in the community, and that, “City council will continue to petition the Province to look beyond harm reduction and develop an overall response to the drug and health crisis with a focus on a four-pillar approach: prevention, treatment, harm reduction and enforcement.

“The City expects Alberta Health Services to take on a direct role in responding to our community’s challenges, versus contracting this work out to multiple agencies with limited resources,” she said.

The next step is consideration of the development permit application which will be considered by council at a later date, noted a release.

-With files from the City of Red Deer.

More to come.

Previous story
Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

Just Posted

City council grants second and third reading for a supervised consumption site

The site itself is large enough to accommodate all the services provided by Turning Point

Red Deer Charity Checkstop is back again

This will take place Dec. 1st from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. in support of worthy organizations

Red Deer Players gear up for another ‘Breaking Cover’ show

Event set for Dec. 9th at the Red Deer Public Library downtown

The Nutcracker set to light up Red Deer College Arts Centre

Popular Christmas tradition runs Dec. 14th-16th on the mainstage

Rebels fall to Medicine Hat Tigers, 7-3

Head Coach Brent Sutter says Rebels made the mistakes ‘you can’t make’

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

General Motors will close its production plant in Oshawa, Ont., along with four facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

17-year-old dies in collision near Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP are investigating the collision where a 17-year-old Ponoka County boy died

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration.”

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Most Read