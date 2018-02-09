Check out the ‘Poverty Simulation’ event coming up in Red Deer

Participants get a sense of what it’s like to live on very limited means

Local residents can get a sense of what it’s like to get by on very little via a Poverty Simulation, hosted by the United Way of Central Alberta, Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance and the Radisson.

The event runs Feb. 21st from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel.

Admission is free, but space is limited to 80. Please register at 403-343-3900 or info@unitedway.ca.

“We have hosted a number of them since 2014,” said Lori Jack, community impact development officer with the United Way. “Participants will have a heightened awareness and understanding of what a family who is living with a lower, limited income – what they would experience on a day-to-day basis,” she explained.

“Participants are put into family groups – they might be a grandparent, they might be a youth – they could be a mom or a dad. That group is then given a profile and money to live through the month.

“They get to experience a month in 15-minute intervals. They have to get to their jobs, and they have to drop the kids off at childcare, and they have to go and pay their utility bills – all that kind of stuff that you have to do,” she said.

Again, each family has to make do with a lower and limited income. Therefore, participants will have to make decisions about how they will make it through each week.

And of course, some unexpected events pop up as well – which of course demand time and expenses.

“They have to respond and deal with those as well,” she said. “The experience is about what it takes to navigate each and every week to get you to the end of the month.”

Feedback is always encouraging as well.

People will comment on how stressful it was to have to budget so strictly. “As much as it’s a simulation, you feel stressed about how you couldn’t feed your family or how waiting at the bank was so stressful.

“Most come away also realizing how hard it is to navigate each week when you are worried about money all of the time,” she said. “These are hard choices, not luxurious choices.”

According to a release, participation in the event will challenge perceptions, change perspectives and strengthen understanding and empathy.

“Participants can register right up to the day, they just have to contact me.”

Again, to register call 403-343-3900 or email info@unitedway.ca.

Time is Muscle event running in support of local cardiac treatment

Former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre faces sexual assault charges

A publication ban on the former MLA was lifted Friday

United Way of Central Alberta raises over $2 million for annual campaign

Red Deer celebration focused on putting a face on those who directly benefit

Recent RCMP arrests include seizures of fentanyl and carfentanil

Red Deer RCMP make several arrests

Municipalities Minister Shaye Anderson discusses business in Red Deer

Provincial Government says they are listening to needs of local business

Red Deer College and Child Advocacy Centre announce partnership

RDC to be the future home of Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

Red Deer Catholic School Board introduces new Pre-K program

Play-based discovery for early learning in Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Check out some of the best shots from Team Canada

Stettler and Bashaw residents in possession of cocaine

Stettler RCMP execute search warrant and locate cocaine and crack cocaine

UPDATE: Suspicious package issue at Comox Airport resolved; YQQ open for business

Passengers removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver

Appeals by 45 Russian athletes against Olympic bans rejected

The 'Olympic Athletes from Russia' will compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag

UPDATE – Located: Aboriginal man from Ponoka's Centennial Centre

Ponoka RCMP say the 28-year-old Aboriginal man went missing Feb. 7

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot into stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

