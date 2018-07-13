(Screenshot from KARMA video/Facebook)

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it will conduct inspections to gather more information about the shipment of pigs shown in a video posted online by an animal-rights group in Kamloops, B.C.

The video published by Kamloops Animal Rights Movement and Advocacy shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on what the group says was a “sweltering” hot day last week.

Kira Blaise shot the video and says the pigs didn’t have enough room to stand or lie down comfortably, and were forced to push into and climb on top of one another.

She adds that one pig’s face was being stepped on by another and it was breathing shallowly.

Anna Pippus of the animal advocacy group Animal Justice says federal law prohibits crowding animals in transport, and guidelines indicate that animals must be given more space on hot days.

But she says the law doesn’t make clear what constitutes crowding, and pigs can be trucked for up to 36 hours without a break for rest, food or water.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Maggie Sulyak has been located

Just Posted

RCMP execute search warrant at Syndicate Motorcycle Club Red Deer clubhouse

Four people face charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement and drug charges

Greyhound closure will affect approximately 380,000 passengers in Alberta

Red Deer cerebral palsy relied on the bus for medical appointments

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake elects its new MLA

The by-election was held in the riding on July 12

WATCH: Grade 2 students in Red Deer see great benefits from Reading College

Students build up their skills for Grade 3

Red Deer College renews lease at downtown campus

Donald School of Business will remain in downtown Red Deer

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts

Toronto Police did not announce they were boosting police presence until journalists began calling Thursday morning

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

Oh made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series.

Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective

A sequence of events of how Trump upended the final day of the event in Brussels.

Supreme Court of Canada rules against tobacco firm in health data privacy case

The Supreme Court of Canada says British Columbia does not have to give a tobacco company access to detailed provincial health databases.

Woman stands in front of semi on Highway 2

Potentially tragic event averted on QEII with help of Ponoka ITU members

Most Read