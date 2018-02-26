Central Alberta Soroptimists celebrate International Women’s Day

Tickets are $35 each with a guest speaker from Red Feather Women

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta is pleased to host their annual International Women’s Day awards luncheon on March 8th from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel.

Tickets are $35 each with a guest speaker from Red Feather Women.

Soroptimist International is a women’s organization that goes to great lengths to promote concerns, challenges and achievements of women everywhere.

With the multiple award programs of the organization, deserving women and girls in the community are recognized and honoured.

“We are very pleased this year to present Lizzy Walker with our ‘Ruby Award: Women helping Women,’” said Sherri Smith, of Soroptimist International.

“She is a social media manager for local and international businesses, and has been described as always there to help any woman who needs it. She runs her own Facebook page, takes humanitarian aid to Mexico each year, is a doula and cooks food for the homeless, among countless other things for women in our community.”

The Club will also present the first ‘Live your Dream Award’ to Lindsey Riley of Penhold, a single mother of two children, attending Red Deer College to obtain her Bachelor of Science Nursing.

The second ‘Live Your Dream’ award will be presented to Frederique Ouellet of Red Deer, a single mom of four children, attending Red Deer College to obtain a Bachelor of Education.

The Violet Richardson Award (for young girl volunteers) will be presented to Brynne Takhar of Sylvan Lake who attends H.J. Cody School and is very active in the school’s Interact Club and is very passionate about volunteering and fundraising both locally and globally.

For more information about the International Women’s Day Luncheon, call Sherri Smith at 403-391-7912 (cell). Tickets are available on Eventbrite and can be purchased as well through Smith.

-Weber