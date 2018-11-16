Central Alberta mother of five taken too soon

Donations encouraged for the family through this hard time

photo submitted

Any community donations and support would be greatly appreciated for a Springbrook family who has experienced a horrible tragedy with the death of mother, wife and friend Tracy From.

From was an LPN at the Red Deer Hospice and was the mother of five children, ranging in age from 10 to 21.

The rough journey began Nov. 8th.

“It was very unexpected, she ended up having a brain aneurysm and when it ruptured she ended up going into cardiac arrest and her kids were home and were the ones that rushed her to emergency,” said Destiny Hartel, aunt to From’s kids.

Hartel, who is married to From’s brother, said she was taken off life support Nov. 11th.

Hartel will remember From for her sense of humour, her love of family and care for others.

“She loved family and had recently been taking care of her niece, which is my daughter, the last little while for us.”

“She loved taking care of people and that’s why she worked at the Hospice.”

Hartel said that with the long journey ahead, she wants to encourage the community to help the family out, and has started a Go Fund Me Page.

“I just know that it’s going to be expensive. The two ambulance bills that we’re going to have to pay and just the cost of raising children on a single income – we’re just trying to help out where we can.”

The link to donate is https://www.gofundme.com/6dycobs.

