Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

A Toronto man has confirmed his sister and her daughter have died in a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.

Mohamed Hassan Ali says Amina Ibrahim Odowaa, of Edmonton, and her six-year-old daughter Safiya were on board the Ethiopian Airlines jet that went down this morning shortly after takeoff.

A Carleton University professor was also among the 18 Canadians killed in the crash, which left 157 people dead.

Pius Adesanmi was a professor in the Department of English Language and Literature and the Institute of African Studies at Carleton University.

It was not clear what caused the plane to go down in clear weather six minutes after departing Bole Airport in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on its way to Nairobi.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “deeply saddened” by the crash.

READ MORE: 18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winfield bank robbers crash down wall with picker truck
Next story
Lawyer: R. Kelly denies being on tape with girls

Just Posted

BREAKING: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Rocky Mountain House

A second earthquake in six days hits central Alberta

More than 100 come out to Red Deer’s first Women’s March

Theme of inaugural March is women healing communities

Rebels win a big one in stunning comeback victory Friday

Red Deer takes the final playoff spot from Brandon for Eastern Conference

UPDATE: Child Porn charges laid after ICE receives tip from Australia

Lots of charges relating to child sexual exploitation have now been laid against Christopher Juneau

Red Deer RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

Winfield bank robbers crash down wall with picker truck

Robbery still under investigation

Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

‘A matter of principle:’ Family of slain CFL player files lawsuit against bar

The murder trial heard that several players, including Hicks, were celebrating a victory over Winnipeg

Ponoka Stampede’s Gary ‘Doc’ Harbin passes away

Doc lost his five year battle with cancer but was surrounded by friends and family

PMO denies Trudeau was hostile toward Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

Caesar-Chavannes described multiple angry conversations with her party’s leader

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Suspects break into Winfield bank with picker truck and steal safe

Two men used the stolen picker truck to make off with the safe

Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics

Both parties have worked to attract more women as nominees for the upcoming election.

Most Read