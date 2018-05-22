Canadians stranded in Cuba after plane crash returning home

A Cuban flag is seen flying at half-mast near a state of national hero Jose Marti, marking the start of two days of national mourning, in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Caribe Sol said Monday that Cubana Airlines was resuming operations after the passenger jet crash on Friday killed 111 people.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ramon Espinosa

A Montreal-based travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who were stuck in Cuba since a plane crash last week are returning home.

Caribe Sol said Monday that Cubana Airlines was resuming operations after the passenger jet crash on Friday killed 111 people.

The agency said on its Facebook page that 346 tourists who had booked through Caribe Sol would be flown back to Canada Monday and Tuesday. It said some other passengers had already returned home on other airlines.

Cuba’s largest airline grounded all its flights on Friday after a Boeing 737 crashed soon after takeoff and landed in a fireball on the outskirts of Havana.

Three people had survived the crash, but a 23-year-old woman died of her injuries on Monday.

The two remaining survivors, also from Cuba, remain in a Havana hospital in critical condition.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

