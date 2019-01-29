More employees and managers are feeling more stressed as pressures in the workplace increase. (Black Press Media files)

Canadians feeling more stress at work than 5 years ago: poll

Roughly 64 per cent of employees accounted workplace isolation for their stress levels

Workplace stress is on the rise in Canada, as employees feel more pressure from their superiors and struggle with isolation, according to a new survey.

More than one third of the 1,500 respondents polled by human resources consulting firm Morneau Shepell reported they are more stressed from work now than they were five years ago. Nearly the same number reported similar growth about stress caused by personal issues.

In a news release Tuesday, the firm said a main contributor to added stress is feeling alone and without friends, support or help. Roughly 64 per cent of employees and 73 per cent of managers accounted workplace isolation for their stress levels.

LET'S TALK: Nearly 1 billion interactions on mental health since 2011

READ MORE: Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister

Another 50 per cent pointed to not being recognized or valued by their employer.

Employees continue to feel stressed despite companies prioritizing mental well-being more over time, said Morneau Shepell president and CEO Stephen Liptrap.

“In addition to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, we found that employees suffering from high levels of workplace stress are also more likely to suffer from issues such as physical pain and sleep troubles,” Liptrap said.

About 67 per cent of respondents said they would be concerned their career options would be at risk if their workplace was aware of their mental health issues. Seventy-nine per cent said they’d be worried about their career advancement if their employer knew.

