Lethbridge Hurricanes player Ryan Vandervlis (left) is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cindy Adachi, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was seriously burned while hanging out at a backyard firepit has tweeted he will be released from a Calgary hospital today.

Ryan Vandervlis of the Lethbridge Hurricanes says in a post on Twitter that he will be discharged from Foothills Medical Centre this afternoon.

Vandervlis was with a group of young men in June who had gathered around a firepit as part of a pre-wedding celebration when a substance was placed in the fire, resulting in burns to half his body.

Two others were also burned but have since been released from hospital.

Vandervlis writes in his post that he still has a “long road ahead.”

He says the love and support that he and his family received has been “overwhelming and humbling.”

Related: Canadian hockey player burned by campfire out of coma

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season
Next story
No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Just Posted

Blackfalds kid signs one-day contract with Blue Jays at Rogers Centre

Jonathan Stolte wins Jr. Jay for a Day contest through Lacombe Boston Pizza

Memorial tennis tournament set to run Sept. 15th

Thelma Smith was a dedicated supporter of the Red Deer Tennis Club

ATB Chief Economist speaks to Central Alberta Chambers

Todd Hirsch presents 2.6% growth forecast for Alberta in 2018

Alberta RCMP shares back-to-school #TrafficSafety tips ahead of Labour Day weekend

#TrafficSafety is a shared responsibility between all road users

Barbecue marks accomplishments of the High Risk Youth Coalition

Coalition’s stakeholders craft community-wide initiatives for at-risk youth and young adults

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

Updated: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

It’s Labour Day in the CFL, and for many, the unofficial start of the season.

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

4th person arrested in shooting of Manitoba Mountie

The 42-year-old injured corporal is in stable but serious condition in hospital

Most Read