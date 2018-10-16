WATCH: Canadian Finals Rodeo only two weeks away

The contestants vying for Miss Rodeo Canada for the upcoming year paid a visit to the media event for the CFR on Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Chalet at Westerner Park. Robin Grant/ Red Deer Express

With the first Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer just two weeks away, rodeo organizers, city officials, participants and competitors met at the Westerner Park Holiday Inn Chalet Tuesday to discuss what’s in store for the sporting event.

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer called the day a ‘milestone’ in welcoming the CFR to the City.

“It was such a proud moment for Red Deer when we were selected as the community of choice for the CFR and to be given this opportunity to build upon Edmonton’s proud 44 years of history,” she said. “We are also privileged to welcome competitors, their families from across the country and beyond our borders to our community.”

Some of the leading competitors include Scott Guethner from Provost in steer wrestling, Clay Elliot from Nanton in saddle bronc riding and Dusty Golden from Mayerthorpe in boys steer riding.

With the rodeo projected to inject $25 million into the local economy, Veer said the CFR will bring important economic investments as well as provide the opportunity to showcase Red Deer as it is now and what it hopes to become.

“Our region has been successful in attracting major events as part of our efforts to stabilize and transform our local economy and the City would like to publicly commend the efforts of the leadership, the staff and many volunteers who made this happen.”

Mayor Jim Wood of Red Deer County called the CFR taking place in Red Deer as part of a vision.

“I’m going to make a prediction. This is going to be the best CFR ever for sure because we are the best place and we’ve got the best people.”

Westerner Park Interim CEO Bradley Williams said tickets to the sporting event are completely sold out and he expects about 55,000 people will be attending the event during the week.

“We’re going to be absolutely full from Tuesday night through to Sunday afternoon. I think the enthusiasm and what we are going to bring to it is going to be great. The people of Red Deer as with so many causes have gotten behind us.”

Taking place from Oct. 30th to Nov. 4th, the Canadian Finals Rodeo will also feature a cabaret in the Parkland Pavilion, live music and entertainers, including Jake Matthews, Meghan Patrick, Lindsay Ell and the band Emerson Drive, among others. The Rodeo will also feature a trade show, kids zone and a daily pancake breakfast.