The contestants vying for Miss Rodeo Canada for the upcoming year paid a visit to the media event for the CFR on Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Chalet at Westerner Park. Robin Grant/ Red Deer Express

WATCH: Canadian Finals Rodeo only two weeks away

Mayor calls CFR an opportunity to showcase Red Deer

With the first Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer just two weeks away, rodeo organizers, city officials, participants and competitors met at the Westerner Park Holiday Inn Chalet Tuesday to discuss what’s in store for the sporting event.

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer called the day a ‘milestone’ in welcoming the CFR to the City.

“It was such a proud moment for Red Deer when we were selected as the community of choice for the CFR and to be given this opportunity to build upon Edmonton’s proud 44 years of history,” she said. “We are also privileged to welcome competitors, their families from across the country and beyond our borders to our community.”

Some of the leading competitors include Scott Guethner from Provost in steer wrestling, Clay Elliot from Nanton in saddle bronc riding and Dusty Golden from Mayerthorpe in boys steer riding.

With the rodeo projected to inject $25 million into the local economy, Veer said the CFR will bring important economic investments as well as provide the opportunity to showcase Red Deer as it is now and what it hopes to become.

“Our region has been successful in attracting major events as part of our efforts to stabilize and transform our local economy and the City would like to publicly commend the efforts of the leadership, the staff and many volunteers who made this happen.”

Mayor Jim Wood of Red Deer County called the CFR taking place in Red Deer as part of a vision.

“I’m going to make a prediction. This is going to be the best CFR ever for sure because we are the best place and we’ve got the best people.”

Westerner Park Interim CEO Bradley Williams said tickets to the sporting event are completely sold out and he expects about 55,000 people will be attending the event during the week.

“We’re going to be absolutely full from Tuesday night through to Sunday afternoon. I think the enthusiasm and what we are going to bring to it is going to be great. The people of Red Deer as with so many causes have gotten behind us.”

Taking place from Oct. 30th to Nov. 4th, the Canadian Finals Rodeo will also feature a cabaret in the Parkland Pavilion, live music and entertainers, including Jake Matthews, Meghan Patrick, Lindsay Ell and the band Emerson Drive, among others. The Rodeo will also feature a trade show, kids zone and a daily pancake breakfast.

Previous story
How rules for inmate segregation in Canada will change under Bill C-83

Just Posted

WATCH: Canadian Finals Rodeo only two weeks away

Mayor calls CFR an opportunity to showcase Red Deer

POLL: Are you excited about the legalization of cannabis

Pot will be legal as of Oct. 17th

Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to ID assault suspect

Man stabbed a man in the hand after an altercation at a Red Deer fast food restaurant

Red Deer RCMP charge three with trafficking after search warrants

RCMP seized cocaine, methamphetamine and cash after a four-month long drug trafficking investigation

Red Deer’s Stephanie Essensa prepares for Conneticut fight Oct. 20th

Essensa will fight American Marcia Agripino

WATCH: Remembering babies who have passed away

Red Deerians held candles at Baby Loss Remembrance Day Monday

U.S. pot firm urges Trump to deny Canadian producers ‘competitive advantage’

The challenge for U.S. firms lies in the fact that while recreational cannabis is legal in nine states and medicinal pot in 22 others, it remains illegal under federal law

How rules for inmate segregation in Canada will change under Bill C-83

Federal government proposing changes to rules around inmates in federal correctional institutions

Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Most Read