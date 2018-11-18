A Canadian has died after a plane that crashed through a fence at Guyana’s main international airport. (Wikimedia Commons)

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen

A Canadian citizen who was aboard a plane that crashed through a fence at Guyana’s main international airport has died, the federal government said Sunday as it extended its condolences to person’s family.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs said the agency was providing consular assistance to the family, and noted that officials are in touch with local authorities to gather more information.

Eighty-two Canadians were on board a Toronto-bound Fly Jamaica aircraft that skidded off the runway after a hydraulics failure moments after departing from a Georgetown, Guyana airport on Nov. 9, Global Affairs said previously.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, the airline reported that two elderly passengers had been taken to hospital as a precaution, but said no one was seriously injured.

READ MORE: Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen, citing privacy concerns.

Fly Jamaica did not immediately respond for a request to comment on the Canadian’s death, but in a news release on the airline’s website said it was co-operating fully with authorities investigating the crash.

“Meanwhile, our immediate focus is on the safe repatriation and welfare of all of our passengers,” said the media release.

A Toronto resident who was on board has said the plane drove over spikes that burst its tires before crashing through a chain-link fence and coming to rest at the edge of a small cliff.

Global Affairs said at the time that none of the 82 Canadians on board were hurt.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the Canadian citizen who passed away in Guyana,” said a statement from Global Affairs on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases
Next story
B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Just Posted

Oh What a Night! celebrates iconic American legends

Frankie Valli and Andy Williams honoured during Red Deer show

WATCH: Hundreds come out to annual Red Deer Lights the Night

Celebration featured lighting of City Hall Park and Red Deer’s Christmas Tree

Santa Claus comes to Bower Place

Dozens line up Saturday to have photo taken with Jolly Old Saint Nick

Rebels sail to 7-0 victory over the Kelowna Rockets

Third straight win for Red Deer

Bruce Buruma enters the UCP nomination race for Red Deer South

Vote for candidate takes place early in the New Year

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Action follows a Peter German report on money laundering in B.C. casinos

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

Death toll rises to 76 in California fire with winds ahead

Nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began

Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for The Washington Post who was slain Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

CUPW requests mediator as deadline for Canada Post offer expires without deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in Saturday night with a last-minute plea to the two sides

Trudeau says he won’t negotiate in public on future of LGBTQ rights in USMCA

Legislators urged Trump not to sign the agreement unless the language was removed.

Grande Prairie RCMP charge 19 men, ranging in age from 23 to 69, in prostitution sting

Three-day operation targets sex activities in the downtown area

Most Read