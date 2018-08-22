Canada’s $10 bank note to be used late in 2018

Getting to know the new vertical note and civil rights pioneer, Viola Desmond, who will appear on it

Canada’s new $10 vertical note is expected to be used in cash transactions this year.

The note, which features Civil Rights pioneer, Viola Desmond, is a first for Bank of Canada with its unique vertical design. A press release from the Bank of Canada Wednesday points out several key features of the note to help businesses understand it.

“As with Canada’s other notes, the new $10 has bold security features,” states the release.

There are several key features to look out for:

• Feel the smooth, unique texture of the note. It’s made from a single piece of polymer with some transparent areas.

• Feel the raised ink on the front of the note, namely on the portrait, the word “Canada” and the large number ‘10’ at the bottom.

• Look at the detailed metallic images and symbols in and around the large transparent window.

• Look at the pattern in the eagle feather. Tilt the note to see the colour shift from gold to green.

• Flip the note to see the elements inside the large window repeated in the same colours and detail on the other side.

This new note will become a permanent $10 note while the 150th anniversary of Canada note printed in 2017 was a limited edition print.

When it comes to fraud prevention, Canadian bills will be released every few years.

“This will allow the bank to integrate the latest security features each time a new bank note is issued, ensuring that Canadians can continue to use their bank notes with confidence,” states the release.

Getting to know Viola Desmond

Born, Viola Irene Desmond on July 6, 1914, Desmond was a Canadian Nova Scotia business woman.

In 1946 she was kicked out of a whites-only area in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia and was convicted of a minor tax violation. In 2010 she was granted a posthumous pardon. Desmond died in Feb. 7, 1965.

Desmond was also named a National Historic Person in 2018