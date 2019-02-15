Canada Winter Games welcome message from Mayor Tara Veer

Feb. 15th marks the beginning of community history-in-the-making

On behalf of Red Deer City Council, the City of Red Deer and the citizens we serve, we are honoured to welcome our fellow Canadians to Red Deer for the 2019 Canada Winter Games, and express our gratitude to the many people who have made this incredible opportunity for our community possible.

Red Deer has a proud history of hosting provincial, national and international sporting events. The Canada Winter Games has brought our community and country together, and demonstrates our strong community involvement, commitment and pride.

“The Games remind us that long-awaited community dreams can become our reality when we work together to fulfill our possibilities. The Games also remind us that sport building is community building, and that community building is country building.”

February 15, 2019 marks the beginning of community history-in-the-making. Hosting the 2019 Canada Winter Games truly is “our moment” to welcome our fellow Canadians to Red Deer, and to fulfill our community’s potential by welcoming you to the City we are fortunate to call our home.

We hope you will enjoy all that Red Deer has to offer during your stay in Canada’s emerging city, and we look forward to welcoming you back in the near future.

-Submitted by City of Red Deer

