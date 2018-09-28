The Canadian flag is seen in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, and is now tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

The Halifax-based Centre for Law and Democracy and human rights organization Access Info Europe published the list to mark International Right to Know Day.

The rating system, launched in 2011, uses a 150-point scale to indicate the strengths and weaknesses of freedom-of-information laws around the world.

The latest report card says Canada has dropped down the list partly because other countries have leapfrogged it by introducing better laws.

War-torn Afghanistan, working to rebuild its institutions, tops the rankings this year, followed by Mexico, Serbia and Sri Lanka.

The compilers of the list say they hope Canada’s “poor showing” will be a wake-up call that spurs Ottawa to improve the federal Access to Information Act.

Related: Changes coming to FOI rules, B.C. minister says

Related: B.C. government takes three months to produce nothing

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario to scrap Drive Clean emissions test, target heavy duty vehicles instead
Next story
50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP present cheques from Regimental Ball proceeds

Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank each recieve $7,500

Fall food drive a tremendous help for Red Deer Food Bank

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints helps to fill shelves of food bank

Don Amero brings rock-tinged country to Red Deer Oct. 10th

Amero will feature tunes from his latest disc at The Velvet Olive

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders during break and enters in progress

Several people arrested in the act of business, garage and shed break-ins

Red Deer College hosts Backpacks to Briefcases

Day-long event teaches professionalism and valuable life lessons to students

WATCH: Red Deer students don orange shirts for Orange Shirt Day

Alberta Education Minister stopped into Westpark School to discuss importance of the day

Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

Victor Foley denied bail

Was arrested with assault rifle, semi-auto pistol, shotgun and drugs during traffic stop

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

UCP Drumheller – Stettler candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Two candidates left in race

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

Ontario to scrap Drive Clean emissions test, target heavy duty vehicles instead

Only five per cent of vehicles failed the test last year, compared with 16 per cent in 1999, and the trend is expected to continue, the government said.

Most Read