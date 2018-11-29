Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

The move to be annouced at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires

Canada is imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabian nationals linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is announcing the move at a G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

RELATED: Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

The sanctions freeze any assets the targets might have in Canada and says they cannot enter the country. The United States has already done something similar.

Freeland says the sanctions are designed to target individuals who, are in the opinion of the government, responsible for or complicit in the writer’s October killing.

Khashoggi was a critic of the Saudi monarchy. Though he was living in exile in the United States, he went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get paperwork for his impending marriage and never came out.

RELATED: US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing

The Saudi government’s story about what happened has changed repeatedly, from questioning whether Khashoggi actually disappeared to admitting that he was killed by Saudi agents in what a prosecutor has called a bungled rogue operation to bring him back to Saudia Arabia.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Next story
Ukraine urges NATO to deploy ships amid standoff with Russia

Just Posted

Red Deerians encouraged to load up a loader with winter donations

New and gently used, clean winter coats and mittens encouraged at Snow and Ice event this weekend

‘LETTERKENNY Live, the Encore’ lands at the Enmax Centrium Dec. 15th

Earlier this year, the original tour took over venues across the country

The Nutcracker set to light up Red Deer College Arts Centre

Popular Christmas tradition runs Dec. 14th-16th on the mainstage

Learning safety on school buses

Red Deer Catholic School students are learning the importance of school bus safety this week

Local students delve into sustainability project in support of Winter Games

Project overseen by ‘Saws for Schools Club’ based at Central Middle School

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Irregular migrants will cost Canada over $340 million, says PBO

The average cost for migrants who entered the country between April 2017 and March 2018 is just over $14,000

Ukraine urges NATO to deploy ships amid standoff with Russia

Action by NATO could further inflame tensions between the two countries

Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

The move to be annouced at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires

Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Trump’s former lawyer has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress

Trump says he wouldn’t take Manafort pardon ‘off the table’

Trump claims dirty tactics employed by the special counsel pressured witnesses to lie

B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

He was shocked to bust a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC

Netflix Canada plans biggest price increase yet as competition intensifies

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

World eyes trade tension as Trudeau arrives at high-drama G20 summit

G20 summit to draw global attention over trade tensions between China and the United States.

Most Read