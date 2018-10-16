Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it has given strike notice to Canada Post that workers could walk off the job as early as next week.

The union representing 50,000 Canada Post employees says rotating strikes will begin Monday if agreements aren’t reached with the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units.

It says it’s pushing for improved job security, an end to forced overtime, and better health and safety measures.

Locations of the rotating strikes have yet to be determined.

The possibility of a work stoppage has hovered over Canada Post since Sept. 26 after postal workers voted overwhelmingly in late summer in support of a potential walkout to back their contract demands.

Canada Post is the biggest parcel shipping company in the country, having delivered about one million parcels per day during the holiday season last year – an increase of 20 per cent over the same period in 2016.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Remembering babies who have passed away

Just Posted

POLL: Are you excited about the legalization of cannabis

Pot will be legal as of Oct. 17th

Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to ID assault suspect

Man stabbed a man in the hand after an altercation at a Red Deer fast food restaurant

Red Deer RCMP charge three with trafficking after search warrants

RCMP seized cocaine, methamphetamine and cash after a four-month long drug trafficking investigation

Red Deer’s Stephanie Essensa prepares for Conneticut fight Oct. 20th

Essensa will fight American Marcia Agripino

Council considers pricing structure for cart collection

Residents will be able to customize their blue and black cart collection, influencing utility needs

WATCH: Remembering babies who have passed away

Red Deerians held candles at Baby Loss Remembrance Day Monday

Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Most Read