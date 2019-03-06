Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, left, and Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health, tour a wet lab led by Gaspard Montandon before speaking at a press conference on the national pharmacare program at the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute in Toronto on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)

A federally struck expert panel says the government should create a new agency to oversee rolling out a national pharmacare program.

The panel made two other interim recommendations Tuesday morning, including developing a national list of drugs so coverage is the same across the country and spending to gather better data on prescription medications.

READ MORE: Prescription drug payments eliminated for low-income B.C. residents

The government says it will consider the panel’s interim recommendations while it awaits a final report due this spring.

By fall, pharmacare is to be dangled in front of voters with the New Democrats promising a universal, public program if elected and the Liberals are expected to make a similar campaign pledge.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says drugs are the fastest-growing component in health spending but unlike hospital care and doctors’ visits, most people’s medication needs aren’t covered by public health insurance.

An analysis by the parliamentary budget officer estimated a broad coverage regime would cost $20 billion a year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central bank holds rate, notes ‘increased uncertainty’ on timing of future hikes

Just Posted

Lacombe Rams drop Game 1 at home to LTCHS 81-71

Game 3 will be in Red Deer Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Central Alberta seriously behind in healthcare infrastructure funding

Local doctors call on government to immediately commit funding to redevelop Red Deer hospital

Red Deer College becomes Red Deer University

Historic naming announcement was culmination of months of community consultations

Patients notified about potential scabies exposure at Red Deer hospital

About 200 individuals potentially exposed, no ongoing risk

Safe Harbour gets approval for temporary warming centre and overnight shelter with 26 beds

This will be operational from May 1st 2019 to March 31st 2020

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Central bank holds rate, notes ‘increased uncertainty’ on timing of future hikes

Central bank’s trend-setting interest rate is staying at 1.75 per cent for a third-straight announcement

PMO tried to persuade Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin, not pressure her: Butts

Gerald Butts, Prime Minister’s former principal secretary, testifies to House of Commons justice committee

Fracking well linked to Monday earthquake suspended

Alberta Energy Regulator order Vesta Energy Ltd. to suspend those operations

Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Most Read