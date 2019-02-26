Campaigner fined $15,000 in UCP leadership race

Election commissioner targeted co-campaign manager of Jeff Callaway’s campaign for leadership

Jason Kenney speaks to the media at his first convention as leader of the United Conservative Party in Red Deer, Alta., Sunday, May 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Alberta’s election commissioner has issued penalties totalling $15,000 surrounding an investigation into the 2017 United Conservative leadership race.

Commissioner Lorne Gibson has levelled two fines of $7,500 each to Cameron Davies, the co-campaign manager of Jeff Callaway’s campaign for the leadership.

The penalties were for obstruction of an investigation but, as is customary, no details were provided.

Davies declined comment and directed questions to his lawyer Dale Fedorchuk.

Fedorchuk, in a statement, said Davies denies the allegations and that they plan to appeal the decision to Court of Queen’s Bench.

“I note that the findings of the commissioner were not based upon a hearing, where oral evidence was presented and findings of fact made,” Fedorchuk wrote Tuesday.

“It is important that the public not make any conclusions or draw any inferences from the commissioner’s decision until this matter has been heard by the court.”

Callaway was one of four candidates who ran in 2017 to head up the United Conservative Party, which was formed after a merger of the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties.

Jason Kenney won the leadership.

READ MORE:Kenney to immediately seek seat following party leadership win

In 2018, questions arose over the campaign after a recording was made public in which UCP insiders discussed Callaway running a “kamikaze” campaign for Kenney, attacking key rival candidate Brian Jean and allowing Kenney to float above the fray.

Callaway joined the race and indeed attacked Jean, who had been the leader of the Wildrose. Callaway accused Jean of poorly managing caucus funds and losing touch with the grassroots.

He then dropped out before voting day to support Kenney.

Both Kenney and Callaway have denied engaging in such a scheme.

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould complains she won’t be able to tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Just Posted

WATCH: Fans take in Judo at the Canada Winter Games

Games action continues in Red Deer until March 2nd

Members of Red Deer Doula Association heading to Honduras to help out

The two hospitals deliver around 50 babies a day

Seven medals earned for Team Alberta on Monday

Local athlete Kalena Soehn won the Trampoline gold medal

WATCH: More Canada Winter Games action underway

Games continue in Red Deer until March 2nd

‘Citizens’ Forum On Health Care and Seniors’ runs March 6th

Topics range from pharmacare to continuing care and home care

Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms at her first checkup

Campaigner fined $15,000 in UCP leadership race

Election commissioner targeted co-campaign manager of Jeff Callaway’s campaign for leadership

Wilson-Raybould complains she won’t be able to tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Former federal justice minister set to testify at justice committee on Wednesday

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Higher wages, child benefit increases leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets

Fewer Canadians were below the poverty line in 2017 than 2016, Statistics Canada said

SNC-Lavalin affair takes toll on Liberal government: poll

Survey suggests Trudeau trails Scheer by seven percentage points

NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Leader will now have a seat in parliament

Ariana Grande to play Manchester, 2 years after arena bomb

Organizers say Grande will be a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25

Senior Australian cardinal convicted of molesting 2 choirboys

Cardinal George Pell was Pope Francis’ top financial adviser and the Vatican’s economy minister

Most Read