Calgary man caught masturbating while driving

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit also witnessed a motorist at 279 km/h in separate incident

A Calgary man caught masturbating while driving received a ticket for stunting.

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were called by a witness at about 10:45 a.m. on June 27 that a man, driving on orange SUV, was naked from the waist up and was masturbating while driving next to a semi truck.

The driver was northbound on Highway 2 by Ponoka and was eventually stopped just north of the Wetaskiwin exit. The witness was able to provide officers with a statement and photographic evidence.

Officers say the man had no interaction with law enforcement before this incident. He received a ticket for stunting, which brings a fine of $543.

Extreme speeder tagged at 279 km/h

In the evening of June 26 the traffic unit tagged a speeder travelling at 279 km/h.

The speed limit on Highway 2 is 110 km/h.

The incident occurred later in the evening on Highway 2 and the vehicle was going so fast it was difficult to catch up. There is no further information on the file.

Previous story
WATCH: Students at Mattie McCullough enjoyed a day of ‘Ramshackle Play’
Next story
WATCH: Central Albertans celebrate Canada Day

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Albertans celebrate Canada Day

Red Deer’s Bower Ponds packed with activities for all ages

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Dear Rouge heading to the City for Westerner Days

Latest CD, Phases, was released earlier this year

Individual attempting to avoid arrest pronounced dead in vehicle collision

Other driver treated on scene for minor injuries

Dean Ray Band gearing up for Westerner Days show

Dean Ray has long been making his mark as a dynamic Central Alberta performer

WATCH: Students at Mattie McCullough enjoyed a day of ‘Ramshackle Play’

Event saw youngsters reach new levels of creativity

All aboard! Stettler’s train, decked out with Canadian flags, heads to Big Valley

200 people onboard heading to Big Valley

Ponoka team ropers in top 12 spot so far

As Ponoka Stampede day 5 closes, Ponoka team ropers land themselves in the runnings

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

Jake Vold takes the lead at Ponoka Stampede

Ponoka Stampede’s fourth day of rodeo was full of thrills and spills.

Thai prime minister to families of missing boys: Have faith

Muddy floodwaters reached near the entrance of the cave Friday despite days of efforts to drain it

Stettler swimmer wins provincial gold

Breaks two Stettler swimming records dating back to 1983

CONTAGION: Antibiotics in agriculture add to growing superbug threat

In India and Canada, farmers give animals antibiotics to fatten, prevent disease or treat sickness

Police arrest fourth Red Deer remand escapee

Dallas Rain in custody

Most Read

  • Calgary man caught masturbating while driving

    The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit also witnessed a motorist at 279 km/h in separate incident

  • WATCH: Central Albertans celebrate Canada Day

    Red Deer’s Bower Ponds packed with activities for all ages